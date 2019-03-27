Advertisement

Learn to save a life or love new kinds of teas. All available close to home.

By Sara Cagle
Mar 27, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Learn to save a life or love new kinds of teas. All available close to home.
Look at art from a new perspective at the Other Art Fair March 29-31 in Los Angeles. . (JB Lacroix / Full Picture Agency)

Next weekend’s events will amplify your appreciation for tea, jazz and rescue professionals.

Dana Point

Jazz fan? See Michael Paulo, Gregg Karukas and four-time Grammy winner Deniece Williams at the 17th Ocean Institute Jazz Festival. Guests can try food and cocktails made by Orange County businesses and roam the campus to visit marine critters. Proceeds benefit Adopt-a-Class, which provides educational opportunities for underserved students at the Ocean Institute.

Advertisement

When: 5:30 p.m. March 29

Cost, info: $75 to $250. Recommended for adults 21 and older. No dogs. (949) 496-2274, Ext. 345, ocean-institute.org/jazz-festival

San Pedro

Watch 10 professional rescue teams navigate realistic rescue scenarios aboard the Battleship Iowa Museum at GRIMP North America, the U.S. debut of an international rescue-skills challenge. The teams will compete in a series of difficult situations that involve ropes, confined spaces and live “victims” who need to be saved.

When: 7:30 a.m. March 29 and 30

Cost, info: Passes available with museum admission (from $9.95). Family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (877) 446-9261, cmcpro.com/grimp-na

Los Angeles

Meet and buy art from more than 140 local and international independent artists at the Other Art Fair at Magic Box at the Reef. Works include painting, photography, sculpture and an exhibit by Los Angeles graffiti and tattoo artist Mister Cartoon. Guests can also create mosaics, see a live weaving installation and bring unloved art to be “revived” by an artist at the show.

When: 3 p.m. March 29, 11 a.m. March 30 and 31.

Cost, info: $15. Family-friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (424) 256-7270, la.theotherartfair.com

Hollywood

Travel back to the 1950s at the 21st Los Angeles Festival of Film Noir, a 10-night event at the Egyptian Theatre. Film writers Eddie Muller and Alan K. Rode will introduce the 20 selected films, which give moviegoers an overview of the dark, cynical nature of ’50s film noir.

When: Check website for showtimes. March 29-April 7

Cost, info: $12-$15 a night. Films appropriate for those 13 and older. No dogs. (323) 466-3456

Los Angeles

Explore Hispanic culinary trends at the seventh Latin Food Fest at Los Angeles State Historic Park. General admission includes spirits, wine and beer as well as bites made by 50 chefs. Mary Sue Milliken, Susan Feniger and other chefs will offer cooking demonstrations on the main stage, and La Junta LA will entertain with music.

When: Noon March 30

Cost, info: $25-$149. Adults 21 and older only. No dogs. (858) 337-0597

Advertisement

Pasadena

Discover your new favorite tea March 31 at the Pasadena Festival of Tea in the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden.
Discover your new favorite tea March 31 at the Pasadena Festival of Tea in the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden. (Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden)

Sample sencha, matcha, oolong and other teas while surrounded by blooming camellias and azaleas at the Pasadena Festival of Tea in the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden. Between sips, listen to talks by tea specialists, browse tea-inspired art and shop at the garden’s newly opened gift shop. Reservations recommended.

When: 10 a.m. March 31

Cost, info: $12-$15. Family-friendly. No dogs. (626) 399-1721

Always check before you go because weather or other factors can affect events. Children should always be accompanied by an adult. Assume dogs must be on a leash. To suggest an event that’s cool and close to home, email travel@latimes.com at least four weeks before the event.

Advertisement
Advertisement