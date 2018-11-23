Skip Black Friday's shopping frenzy and tackle one of these 4 hikes instead

Griffith Park in the heart of Los Angeles is in the eastern-most part of the Santa Monica Mountains. Take a hike to Mt. Hollywood, a high point that sits at 1,625 feet and offers great views of the L.A. Basin and the Hollywood sign. Start at Griffith Observatory (you can pop in there too for free) and you’ll notch a 2.9-mile round-trip hike that passes pines, picnic tables and scenic overlooks. Try this for sunrise or sunset when the crowds may thin a bit. Parking at the Observatory is limited; think about parking down by the Greek Theatre and walking up. Info: Trailmaster John McKinney posts a good description of this hike.