Epic spring break deal: For $35, SoCal college kids can surf and ski in a day

College kids who want to experience the ultimate Southern California big day — surfing in the morning, skiing or snowboarding in the afternoon — can sign up for a $35 event called Switchboard on March 23.
The Red Bull-sponsored event will feature its athletes and 300 college-age men and women who can go the distance during the 12-hour blitz. The day starts at 8 a.m. for surfing in Huntington Beach or Ocean Beach in San Diego, and then on to the snow session expected to last until 8 p.m. at the Red Bull Plaza at Big Bear Mountain Resort in Big Bear Lake, Calif.
Students receive shuttle pickup at Cal State Long Beach, Cal State Los Angeles, USC, Santa Monica College and other schools, as well as point-to-point transportation during the course of the day, expected to end at 8 p.m.
The event isn’t a competition. Rather, students notch their rewards in “waves caught, miles covered and slopes ridden,” a news release said.