These world-class bridges are Insta-ready

The Sundial Bridge doubles as the world’s largest sundial. The white pedestrian bridge was designed by renowned Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava. It has a white dial that rises 217 feet into the air, prompting some to call it a "bird in flight" design. The bridge spans 710 feet over the Sacramento River and provides access to local hiking and biking trails as well as the nearby Turtle Bay park, museum and botanical gardens. Does it keep time? The sundial’s arc is so large that you can only see the hours at certain times of the day in summer. The bridge is open 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.