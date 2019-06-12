Celebrate Dad with Korean food, Irish traditions and music, all close to home

Advertisement

By Sara Cagle
Jun 12, 2019 | 5:00 AM
More than 600 chalk artists will transform the pavement at the 27th Pasadena Chalk Festival June 15 and 16. (Brian Biery/Pasadena Chalk Festival)

Treat Dad to a day of Korean food, Irish traditions or rock music at nearby festivals this Father’s Day weekend.

Los Angeles

: Rainbow grilled cheese is just one of the foods you might find at the KTown Night Market, a food and music festival June 14 and 15 in Koreatown. (Jennifer Oh)

Korean barbecue, Salvadoran pupusas and Japanese fried chicken collide at the KTown Night Market at Robert F. Kennedy Community Schools. Burn off that international cuisine by playing carnival games, watching music and dance performances or shopping for clothing and beauty products.

When: 4 p.m. June 14 and 2 p.m. June 15

Cost, info: $5. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (626) 280-8588, ktownnightmarket.com

Norco

Tribute bands No Duh, Red Not Chili Peppers and Faux Fighters will entertain at the Inland Empire Summerfest at SilverLakes Park. Grab bites from a food festival and beers from more than 30 breweries, then watch the bands from a spot on the grass. Kids can play in the fun zone with games and inflatables. Proceeds benefit Operation Provider, which provides food, clothing and more to families near the San Bernardino Mountains.

When: 3 p.m. June 15

Cost, info: $20 (or free for children 12 and younger). Family friendly. No dogs. iesummerfest.com

Santa Monica

Get in on Santa Monica’s month-long Pride celebration with Pride on the Promenade, a family festival on Third Street Promenade with a DJ dance party, LGBTQ+ resource center and games. You can also enjoy performances by contestants from “American Idol” and “The Voice,” a pop-up art gallery and ice cream from Humphry Slocombe.

When: 3 p.m. June 15

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (310) 393-8355, bit.ly/SantaMonicapride

Irvine

Take Irish dancing lessons, feast on Irish treats and learn a few essential Irish phrases at the Irish Fair at Orange County Great Park. The festival also includes live music, shopping and a belated St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

When: 10 a.m. June 15 and 16

Cost, info: $17 to $20 online ($25 at the door; free for those 12 and younger). Family friendly. No dogs, theirishfair.org

Pasadena

Watch nearly 600 chalk artists turn the pavement at the Paseo into a sea of color at the 27th Pasadena Chalk Festival. Bands will set the mood as you browse the artwork, which will include movie-themed art, pieces by animators, kids’ creations and more. When you need fuel, snack on free ice cream from the Tillamook tent, or head to one of several restaurants at the shopping center.

When: 10 a.m. June 15 and 16

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (626) 795-8891, pasadenachalkfestival.com

