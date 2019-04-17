Advertisement

Southern California’s new hotels that made the 2019 Hot List

By
Apr 17, 2019 | 7:00 AM
NoMad Los Angeles is a boutique hotel in downtown L.A. that restored the 1920s building that was once headquarters for the Bank of Italy. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

If you like getting suggestions on hot new places to stay, check out the 2019 Hot List that Conde Nast Traveler dropped on Tuesday. Five hotels in Southern California were among the 75 worldwide picks made by the magazine’s editors and contributors.

Here are the hotels that made the cut and lowest nightly room prices found online for a weekend stay (April 26-28):

The entrance to the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, which made the 2019 Hot List for new hotels.
The entrance to the Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood, which made the 2019 Hot List for new hotels. (Kimpton La Peer Hotel)
Kimpton La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood has 105 rooms and suites. It got high marks for being a “buzzy hangout” for the creative crowd. $484.

NoMad Los Angeles in DTLA has 241 rooms in the ornate Giannini Place building, which the magazine ranked a “glam-slam” from designer Jacques Garcia. $302.

Palihotel Culver City, a remake of a 1920s boarding house, has just 49 rooms. It’s described as “a brick-and-mortar version of a Wes Anderson movie — super-smart and just offbeat enough.” $180.

Hotel Joaquin in Laguna Beach is an “upcycled beach motel with a French accent and mid-century attitude,” the magazine’s description said. It has 22 rooms and isn’t far from the beach. $449.

Sands Hotel and Spa in Indian Wells earns points for being a “colorful desert escape” in Indian Wells. It has 46 rooms. $699.

Check out the 2019 Hot List to read reviews of all 75 hotels.

