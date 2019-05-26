An environmental hero has his moment — and so do the photos of places he loved

You will go right past Telluride, and one would be crazy not to spend some time there. It is a one-street old cowboy town, perhaps one of the best ski resorts in the country in the winter, a fun place to visit in the summer with every kind of festival: hang gliding, mushroom, jazz, chamber music, wine. If you have four-wheel drive, it is the best four-wheeling in the country, 600 miles of old mining trails way up into the mountains. By the way, the best wildflowers are at the high elevations up there.