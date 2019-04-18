Here’s the truth about your vacation: You lie about it

The photo above was taken after a hard rain — in fact, a flash flood — near Hilo, Hawaii, in August. Hilo is the wet side of Hawaii Island so of course it’s going to rain. But the survey says that more than a third of respondents exaggerated the weather. It doesn’t say whether they made a place sound postcard perfect and left out the part about the rain and the humidity, or whether they said the weather was much worse than it was as, maybe, a bid for sympathy.