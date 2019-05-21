Road trip: Pacific Northwest loop leads you to fabulous falls, amazing peaks

Why: The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area is a wonderland of hiking trails and incredible views. It contains a big chunk of the Mt. Hood Scenic Byway, which can by enjoyed by adventurers in search of world-class wind surfing on the Columbia, white-water rafting on the White Salmon River or snow skiing at Mt. Hood Meadows. Or you can take it slowly and enjoy Hood River County’s fresh fruit, craft beer, cider and spectacular views of Mt. Hood to the south and Mt. Adams to the north.