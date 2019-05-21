Road trip: Here's our pick for Route 66 in Southern California

The route: Part of the fun of this Route 66 road trip is choosing your route to Barstow. There are three starting points and three historic route alignments through L.A. We chose one that goes across the foothill communities. Heading north, it’s a circuitous route through Victorville and up the National Old Trails Highway to Barstow. Think of it as a scavenger hunt: The AAA Route 66 map and the EZ 66 Guide from the National Historic Route 66 Federation are particularly helpful.