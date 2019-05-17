Where to celebrate Memorial Day across the U.S.

Also the 30th National Memorial Day Concert takes place 8 p.m. May 26 on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol. The free concert, open to all, is dedicated to men and women in uniform. It features a long list of luminaries, including former Secretary of Defense Colin Powell; actors Joe Mantegna, Gary Sinise and Sam Elliott; and singers Patti LaBelle, Gavin DeGraw and Alison Krauss as well as military bands.