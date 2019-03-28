Explore Wales on a walking tour of its west coast

Follow the Pembrokeshire Coast Path to discover quaint villages, an Iron Age hill fort, neolithic standing stones, medieval castles and the final resting place of St. David, the patron saint of Wales. The self-guided walking tour, offered by the Carter Co. covers 30 miles in eight days. Highlights include an excursion by inflatable boat around Ramsey Island, a royal bird reserve; the Dylan Thomas Birthday Walk; and an overnight at Roch Castle, built in the 12th century. Average walking distance is five to nine miles a day.