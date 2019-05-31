Advertisement

Explore Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, from wild beaches to mountain passes

By Anne Harnagel
May 31, 2019 | 5:45 AM
Obstruction Pass, one of the stops on a tour of Olympic National Park and the Olympic Peninsula in Washington state. (Gondwana EcoTours)

Walk, drive, boat and fly through a variety of settings in Washington’s Olympic National Park and Olympic Peninsula on a new eight-day excursion offered by Gondwana EcoTours.

Highlights include hiking through old-growth forests, visiting a salmon hatchery, whale watching from a small boat in the Salish Sea, and joining members of the Makah Nation for an ocean-side feast.

Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula.
Lake Crescent on the Olympic Peninsula. (Gondwana EcoTours)

Also included is a float-plane flight from Friday Harbor to Lake Union and a driving tour of Port Townsend.

Dates: Aug. 23-31
A wilderness beach at Olympic National Park.
A wilderness beach at Olympic National Park. (Gondwana EcoTours)

Price: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes eight nights’ accommodations, most meals, all tours and entrance fees, and local guide and drivers. Airfare not included.

Info: Gondwana EcoTours, (877) 587-8479

