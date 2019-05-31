Explore Washington’s Olympic Peninsula, from wild beaches to mountain passes

Walk, drive, boat and fly through a variety of settings in Washington’s Olympic National Park and Olympic Peninsula on a new eight-day excursion offered by Gondwana EcoTours.
Highlights include hiking through old-growth forests, visiting a salmon hatchery, whale watching from a small boat in the Salish Sea, and joining members of the Makah Nation for an ocean-side feast.
Also included is a float-plane flight from Friday Harbor to Lake Union and a driving tour of Port Townsend.
Dates: Aug. 23-31
Price: From $3,995 per person, double occupancy. Includes eight nights’ accommodations, most meals, all tours and entrance fees, and local guide and drivers. Airfare not included.
Info: Gondwana EcoTours, (877) 587-8479