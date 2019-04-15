Where to hang with pirates in Las Vegas

International Talk Like a Pirate Day isn’t until September, but Las Vegas isn’t waiting until then. You can practice your “ahoys” and “aye, mateys” during a Pirate Fest on April 27 and 28. Jugglers, puppeteers and storytellers — all dressed as looters in period costumes, of course — will keep kids entertained. Adults can play games, listen to live music and participate in a whiskey tasting.
Events take place at Craig Regional Park, about a half hour’s drive north of the Strip.
A treasure hunt for kids will include making pirate hats and eye patches, swabbing the deck, and even walking the plank.
“Legend of the Pirates” uses puppets to tell the tale of how seafaring marauders made their way to landlocked Las Vegas.
The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 28. Food tents will be open both days. Single-day admission is $15 for adults and $10 for children ages 5-11. Two-day wristbands are $25 for adults and $15 for kids. Children 4 and under get in free.
Info: Pirate Fest