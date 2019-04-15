Where to hang with pirates in Las Vegas

International Talk Like a Pirate Day isn’t until September, but Las Vegas isn’t waiting until then. You can practice your “ahoys” and “aye, mateys” during a Pirate Fest on April 27 and 28. Jugglers, puppeteers and storytellers — all dressed as looters in period costumes, of course — will keep kids entertained. Adults can play games, listen to live music and participate in a whiskey tasting.