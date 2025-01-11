Volunteers help people load bags of goods at a large donation site that has sprung up outside the Rose Bowl.

Where you can volunteer this weekend to help those affected by L.A.’s fires

The Los Angeles County firestorm has caused devastation to communities in and around the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, Sylmar and Hollywood. Those looking for a way to help will find an abundance of organizations and services in need of volunteers or resources.

Although situations and needs may change rapidly, the havoc caused by the blazes — more than 28,000 acres have been scorched and at least 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been lost — requires immediate and long-term relief. The Times has compiled a list here of state, regional and local grassroots organizations in need of funds or supplies.

Here you will find an ongoing list of ways to assist via volunteering. This story will be updated as more organizations post their needs for support.

Note that due to the outpouring of support, not every group will still be in need of volunteers. One is advised to call or email the organization before showing up.