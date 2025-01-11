Where you can volunteer this weekend to help those affected by L.A.’s fires
The Los Angeles County firestorm has caused devastation to communities in and around the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, Sylmar and Hollywood. Those looking for a way to help will find an abundance of organizations and services in need of volunteers or resources.
Although situations and needs may change rapidly, the havoc caused by the blazes — more than 28,000 acres have been scorched and at least 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been lost — requires immediate and long-term relief. The Times has compiled a list here of state, regional and local grassroots organizations in need of funds or supplies.
Here you will find an ongoing list of ways to assist via volunteering. This story will be updated as more organizations post their needs for support.
Note that due to the outpouring of support, not every group will still be in need of volunteers. One is advised to call or email the organization before showing up.
Pasadena Humane Society
When: Although the Pasadena Human Society is most urgently in need of donations — those interested can give here — the organization, at the time of writing, is also seeking those who may be able to foster a dog or cat for at least one week. Interested parties should email foster@pasadenahumane.org.
Where: 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena
Details: @pasadenahumaneon Instagram
It's Bigger Than Us
When: 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. The organization posts information regarding volunteering daily.
Where: 4308 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008
Details: @itsbiggerthanus_ on Instagram
Pasadena City College
When: Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena
Details: @pcclancer on Instagram
Pasadena Community Job Center
When: Starting Friday at 4 p.m. Call the center to find out specific needs at (626) 440-0112.
Where: Pasadena Community Job Center, 500 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena
Details: @pasadenajobcenter on Instagram
Eagle Rock High School
When: Friday, 3:30-6 p.m.
Where: Eagle Rock High School, 1750 Yosemite Drive, Los Angeles
Details: @goldscienceleader on Instagram
L.A. Dream Center
When: Saturday and Sunday, 8:50 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: Dream Center Foundation, 2301 Bellevue Ave., Los Angeles
Details: @ladreamcenter on Instagram, email volunteers@dreamcenter.org to sign up (you must sign a waiver before your shift).
No Res Gourmet
When: Friday through Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. and scheduled to run until around 8 p.m. Monitor their Instagram for updates.
Where: Halfsies Snack Shack, 600 E. 5th St., Azusa
Details: @noresgourmet on Instagram
Union Rescue Mission
When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: Union Rescue Mission, 545 San Pedro St., Los Angeles
Details: Sign up via the Union Rescue Mission volunteer portal
Hand Brewed Beer
When: During the brewery’s open hours Saturday and Sunday.
Where: Hand Brewed Beer, 9771 Variel Ave., Los Angeles
Details: @handbrewedbeer on Instagram
Bricks and Wood
When: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 4571 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles
Details: @bricksandwood on Instagram
Collins & Katz Family YMCA
When: Until 9 p.m. Friday. The center will also be accepting volunteers Saturday through Monday at select hours. If you want to volunteer, call the branch at (310) 477-1511 to check if and what time they need help. All volunteers will be required to sign a liability form. The center is also accepting donations for nonperishable food, water, tote bags and hygiene products.
Where: 1466 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles
Details: ymcala.org/locations/collins-katz-family-ymca
Quirk
When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., until further notice.
Where: 112 W. 9th St. #200, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Best Friends Animal Society
When: Ongoing
Where: At your home
Details: Best Friends provides the resources you’ll need to care for a foster pet. To get started, you’ll need to fill out an application online, complete a 15- to 20-minute orientation, create a volunteer profile and sign a few forms. For more information call Best Friends L.A. or email fosterla@bestfriends.org
Neighbors and Friends
When: Slots are available during the café’s morning and afternoon open hours, and are currently slated to run through Jan. 18.
Where: 88 E. Union St., Pasadena
Details: @weareneighborsandfriends on Instagram
Hollywood Food Coalition
When: The dinner program takes place every day. Volunteers for receiving and distributing food to be distributed to other organizations are needed on weekdays.
Where: 5939 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles
Details: Volunteers must sign up online at this link: https://hofoco.org/volunteering-about/. The Hollywood Food Coalition cannot accept volunteers who have not signed up online.
Flintridge Center
When: Daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: 236 W. Mountain St., Pasadena
Details: For more information, contact Brandon Lamar at (626) 314-4256 or kinginme2020@gmail.com
Skid Row For the People LA
When: Fridays from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.
Where: 1017 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles
Details: Call Evie at (214) 784-9547 for more information
+COOP
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday
Where: +COOP, 7282 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles
Details: jennacooperla.com/pages/coop-loves-la
Sign up for The Wild
We’ll help you find the best places to hike, bike and run, as well as the perfect silent spots for meditation and yoga.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.