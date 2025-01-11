Advertisement
Filters
Map
List
Volunteers help people load bags of goods at a large donation site that has sprung up outside the Rose Bowl.
Volunteers help people load bags of goods at a large donation site that has sprung up outside the Rose Bowl.
(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Lifestyle

Where you can volunteer this weekend to help those affected by L.A.’s fires

By Todd Martens
Alyssa BereznakKailyn BrownSonaiya KelleyMaxwell WilliamsDeborah Netburn and Michelle Woo
Share via

The Los Angeles County firestorm has caused devastation to communities in and around the Pacific Palisades, Altadena, Pasadena, Sylmar and Hollywood. Those looking for a way to help will find an abundance of organizations and services in need of volunteers or resources.

Although situations and needs may change rapidly, the havoc caused by the blazes — more than 28,000 acres have been scorched and at least 2,000 homes, businesses and other buildings have been lost — requires immediate and long-term relief. The Times has compiled a list here of state, regional and local grassroots organizations in need of funds or supplies.

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JANUARY 10: Fire destruction as seen in Pacific Palisades, CA on Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. (Myung J. Chun / Los Angeles Times)

Death toll expected to rise as L.A. reels from staggering losses from Palisades, Eaton fires

Here you will find an ongoing list of ways to assist via volunteering. This story will be updated as more organizations post their needs for support.

Note that due to the outpouring of support, not every group will still be in need of volunteers. One is advised to call or email the organization before showing up.

Showing  Places

Pasadena Humane Society

Pasadena Pet Adoption Center
By Todd Martens
What you’ll do: Foster a displaced pet

When: Although the Pasadena Human Society is most urgently in need of donations — those interested can give here — the organization, at the time of writing, is also seeking those who may be able to foster a dog or cat for at least one week. Interested parties should email foster@pasadenahumane.org.

Where: 361 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena

Details: @pasadenahumaneon Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

It's Bigger Than Us

Leimert Park Volunteer
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Transport resources, pack and distribute supplies. To volunteer, simply go to its headquarters in Leimert Park.

When: 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 10. The organization posts information regarding volunteering daily.

Where: 4308 Crenshaw Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90008

Details: @itsbiggerthanus_ on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Pasadena City College

Pasadena Volunteer
By Maxwell Williams
What you’ll do: Help receive items, sort and distribute goods. They are also accepting bottled water donations.

When: Friday, Jan. 10 and Saturday, Jan. 11, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Pasadena City College, 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena

Details: @pcclancer on Instagram
Route Details

Pasadena Community Job Center

Pasadena Volunteer
By Maxwell Williams
What you’ll do: Help receive items, sort and distribute goods. They are also accepting donations — current needs include clothes (such as brand-new underwear), Ziploc bags to sort donations, feminine products, Tylenol, Advil, cough syrup (including for kids) and Pepto-Bismol.

When: Starting Friday at 4 p.m. Call the center to find out specific needs at (626) 440-0112.

Where: Pasadena Community Job Center, 500 N. Lake Ave., Pasadena

Details: @pasadenajobcenter on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement

Eagle Rock High School

Eagle Rock Volunteer
By Maxwell Williams
What you’ll do: Organize donations. They are also accepting donations — current needs are dog food, toiletries, women’s clothing, school supplies and backpacks.

When: Friday, 3:30-6 p.m.

Where: Eagle Rock High School, 1750 Yosemite Drive, Los Angeles

Details: @goldscienceleader on Instagram
Route Details

L.A. Dream Center

Echo Park Volunteer
By Maxwell Williams
What you’ll do: Pass out donations, direct traffic, sort clothes, prep meals. They are also accepting donations.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 8:50 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Dream Center Foundation, 2301 Bellevue Ave., Los Angeles

Details: @ladreamcenter on Instagram, email volunteers@dreamcenter.org to sign up (you must sign a waiver before your shift).
Read All Read Less
Route Details

No Res Gourmet

Azusa Volunteer
By Todd Martens
What you’ll do: Cook, package and distribute meals. Donations and supplies are also needed. See a list of items here.

When: Friday through Sunday, starting at 8 a.m. and scheduled to run until around 8 p.m. Monitor their Instagram for updates.

Where: Halfsies Snack Shack, 600 E. 5th St., Azusa

Details: @noresgourmet on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Union Rescue Mission

Downtown L.A. Volunteer
By Maxwell Williams
What you’ll do: Help in kitchen. Volunteers must be age 14 and up.

When: Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Union Rescue Mission, 545 San Pedro St., Los Angeles

Details: Sign up via the Union Rescue Mission volunteer portal
Route Details
Advertisement

Hand Brewed Beer

Chatsworth Volunteer
By Todd Martens
What you’ll do: Help sort or drive donated items. The brewery is working as a donation dropoff point and looking for household supplies, personal care items, clothing and an assortment of other goods, such as toys, blankets and more. Throughout the weekend, Hand Brewed will be in need of sorters or drivers who can deliver the supplies to the necessary orginzations.

When: During the brewery’s open hours Saturday and Sunday.

Where: Hand Brewed Beer, 9771 Variel Ave., Los Angeles

Details: @handbrewedbeer on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Bricks and Wood

Mid-City Volunteer
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: The South-Central-born streetwear brand is seeking help with organizing donations at their Space(s) store.

When: Friday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 4571 W. Washington Blvd., Los Angeles

Details: @bricksandwood on Instagram
Route Details

Collins & Katz Family YMCA

Sawtelle Volunteer
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Sort and organize donations (clothing, bedding, etc.) and put together care packages with hygiene products. The center is also looking for drivers to deliver resources to Pacific Palisades residents.

When: Until 9 p.m. Friday. The center will also be accepting volunteers Saturday through Monday at select hours. If you want to volunteer, call the branch at (310) 477-1511 to check if and what time they need help. All volunteers will be required to sign a liability form. The center is also accepting donations for nonperishable food, water, tote bags and hygiene products.

Where: 1466 S. Westgate Ave., Los Angeles

Details: ymcala.org/locations/collins-katz-family-ymca
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Quirk

Downtown L.A. Volunteer
By Kailyn Brown
What you’ll do: Quirk is hosting a donation-based free clothing boutique, which they hope to fill with functional apparel that people will want to wear long term. Volunteers will organize and sort donated items. The store is also requesting for helpers to bring racks and hangers to display the clothing. Owner Melynda Choothesa is particularly seeking volunteers who work in the fashion industry or have experience working with thrifted and vintage clothing to assist with making the clothes look presentable. “They’ve already been through enough,” says Choothesa, adding that she wants the boutique to feel and look beautiful. “They don’t need to feel like they are some charity case.”

When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., until further notice.

Where: 112 W. 9th St. #200, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement

Best Friends Animal Society

Sawtelle Animal Shelter
By Alyssa Bereznak
What you’ll do: Volunteer to foster an animal for whatever length of time works best for you

When: Ongoing

Where: At your home

Details: Best Friends provides the resources you’ll need to care for a foster pet. To get started, you’ll need to fill out an application online, complete a 15- to 20-minute orientation, create a volunteer profile and sign a few forms. For more information call Best Friends L.A. or email fosterla@bestfriends.org
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Neighbors and Friends

Pasadena Volunteer
By Todd Martens
What you’ll do: Old Town Pasadena’s caféand cheese shop has become a donation center and dropoff point as well as communal hub for those in need of a space to spend time. The location is seeking volunteers for a number of roles — but primarily to organize clothes and help wash dishes. Updates and needs are being posted on a Google spreadsheet.

When: Slots are available during the café’s morning and afternoon open hours, and are currently slated to run through Jan. 18.

Where: 88 E. Union St., Pasadena

Details: @weareneighborsandfriends on Instagram
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Hollywood Food Coalition

Hollywood Volunteer
By Deborah Netburn
What you’ll do: Prepare and serve meals to people experiencing homelessness or receive and distribute food to nonprofits affected by fires.

When: The dinner program takes place every day. Volunteers for receiving and distributing food to be distributed to other organizations are needed on weekdays.

Where: 5939 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles

Details: Volunteers must sign up online at this link: https://hofoco.org/volunteering-about/. The Hollywood Food Coalition cannot accept volunteers who have not signed up online.
Read All Read Less
Route Details

Flintridge Center

Pasadena Community Center
By Sonaiya Kelley
What you’ll do: Sort and pass out donations. Donations needed include water, diapers, baby bottles, packaged snacks, masks, hygiene kits, blankets and pillows only.

When: Daily from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: 236 W. Mountain St., Pasadena

Details: For more information, contact Brandon Lamar at (626) 314-4256 or kinginme2020@gmail.com
Read All Read Less
Route Details
Advertisement

Skid Row For the People LA

Downtown L.A. Community Center
By Sonaiya Kelley
What you’ll do: Give out essentials including food, water, clothing, hygiene products and more.

When: Fridays from 5:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Where: 1017 E. 7th Street, Los Angeles

Details: Call Evie at (214) 784-9547 for more information
Route Details

+COOP

Fairfax Volunteer
By Michelle Woo
What you’ll do: Sort clothing and supplies, and make dropoffs.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday

Where: +COOP, 7282 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles

Details: jennacooperla.com/pages/coop-loves-la
Route Details

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Lifestyle

Advertisement