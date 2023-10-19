Advertisement
Travel & Experiences

Love where you live? Tell us about your L.A. place

This must be ___.
(Kayla James / For The Times)
By Michelle WooWest Coast Experiences Editor 
Share

We get it. Your L.A. place is the best L.A. place. But people just don’t know.

So tell us: Where do you live and what makes it special? It can be a city or neighborhood we’ve covered or one we haven’t made our way to quite yet. (Though rest assured, we’re making our way to many more areas. L.A. County is vast!)

We want to know what spots you can’t wait to bring your friends to, the places that make your L.A. place feel like home. We may feature your responses in an upcoming story — or even ask you to play tour guide for a day.

Advertisement
Travel & ExperiencesLifestyle
Michelle Woo

Michelle Woo is the West Coast experiences editor for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she worked as a senior editor at Medium, the parenting editor at Lifehacker and a staff writer at OC Weekly. She is the author of “Horizontal Parenting: How to Entertain Your Kid While Lying Down.”

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement