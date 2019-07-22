Dine out in NYC and save with restaurant week, which lasts through mid-August

New York City is hosting a restaurant week that actually lasts much longer. NYC Restaurant Week is the official name, but you can find fixed-price deals now through mid-August.

The deal: You could spend 23 days eating your way through the more than 400 restaurants in the city’s five boroughs. That doesn’t mean your favorite place to dine will be on the list, but it does mean you’ll have plenty of options to sample — and save.

Restaurants offer two-course lunches for $26 and a three-course dinner for $42. Prices don’t include beverages, gratuities and tax. The special menus are available mostly midweek; Saturdays are excluded, and Sundays are optional for restaurants to participate.

Leuca in Williamsburg is participating in NYC Restaurant Week. (Amy Lombard)

Advertisement

When: The offer is good now through Aug. 16.

Details: The best way to plan is to preview restaurants and menus and book a table at nycgo.com/restaurant-week.

Info: NYC Restaurant Week, nycgo.com/restaurant-week