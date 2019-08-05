Music and taco fests and a fair, all for weekend fun, all near L.A.

Watch agriculture-themed competitions, play in a neon wonderland or eat tacos for a cause at next weekend’s close-to-home events.

Los Angeles

Music ranges from surf pop and neo-soul to jazz-tinged hip-hop and Beatles tributes at the ninth-annual Echo Park Rising, a four-day music and events festival held at venues throughout Echo Park.

When: Check website for event times and locations. Aug. 15-18

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly (with the exception of some 21-and-older events). Dogs OK only in certain venues, so check ahead. epr.la

Lancaster

New at this year’s Antelope Valley Fair and Alfalfa Festival are never-before-seen carnival rides, a facial-hair contest called Beards and Brews and an aerospace center with robotics and a high-tech petting zoo. Don’t miss the Rural Olympics, which nod to the valley’s agricultural history with tractor races, hay-bale games and fireworks.

When: 4 p.m. daily. Aug. 16-25

Cost, info: $13. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (661) 948-6060; avfair/com/av-fair

Commerce

Snack on light-up cotton candy, explore an igloo made of neon pool floats and show off your moves on an LED dance floor at Summer Fest, a colorful block party at the Citadel Outlets in Center Court (in front of the Coach store). Other activities include interactive art installations, life-size board games and discounts and giveaways from outlet stores.

When: Noon Aug. 17

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. (323) 888-1724, bit.ly/summerfestcommerce

Los Angeles

Cross a few items off your taco bucket list at the L.A. Taco Festival at Grand Park. The lineup includes Korean-Mexican tacos from Kogi, Thai-inspired creations from Thai-Mex Cocina and a dozen others — as well as live salsa music and a playground for kids. Part of the proceeds benefits Jovenes Inc., which offers housing and other services to homeless youth.

When: Noon Aug. 17

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. latacofestival.com

Los Angeles

For every guest at the Back to School Block Party at ROW DTLA, school supply retailer Yoobi will donate one year’s worth of school supplies to an L.A. Unified School District student in need for the 2019-20 school year. Expect live music and dancing, food trucks, a beer garden and vendors. RSVP required.

When: 2 p.m. Aug. 17

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Dogs OK. bit.ly/LAback2school