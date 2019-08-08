Where to learn glassblowing in the West

Thanks to “Blown Away,” the Canadian reality show about glass artists currently showing on Netflix, glassblowing has become really hot. Where to go to try your hand at this delicate art? Amateurs can learn the basics on a weekend getaway at these studios in the West.

The Pacific Northwest

Start a romance with glass in Tacoma, Wash., the birthplace of Dale Chihuly, the world’s most famous and prolific contemporary glass artist. At the Museum of Glass, visitors can take a blow-your-own workshop ($60, plus $17 museum admission), then stroll across the 500-foot Bridge of Glass showcasing thousands of Chihuly’s works. Nearby, Tacoma Glassblowing Studio offers private classes ($75) and weekend workshops on how to make glass pumpkins, Christmas ornaments and even a bee, which requires two glassblowers ($125).

The campus of Pilchuck Glass School in Stanwood, Wash. (Stephen Vest)

Chihuly co-founded Pilchuck Glass School in 1971 in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains, 50 miles north of Seattle. The bucolic residential campus in Stanwood, Wash., offers intensive one- to three-week glass art courses for potential pros ($1,700 to $1,900).

The Southwest

Maybe it’s the vibrant desert sunsets that inspired glass artists to set up hot shops here.

One of the artworks at The Melting Point in Sedona, Ariz. (David Orr / The Melting Point )

In Sedona, Ariz., the Melting Point offers one-hour classes for beginners to create a blow-your-own project ($80 to $200). Stay in one of their Airbnb rooms above the studio and get a 20% discount ($70 to $75 a night).

Sonoran Glass School in Tucson. (Sonoran Glass School)

Tucson’s Sonoran Glass School has three levels of classes, including a furnace glassblowing session for $35 to $50. It’s a short walk from the historic Hotel Congress, where rooms in August start at $89.

Glass work at Aurora Borealis Glassworks in Albuquerque. (Diana Diaz)

In Albuquerque, Aurora Borealis Glassworks LLC offers classes in how to make everything from paperweights to glass yard-art flowers, starting at $250. Glass artist Elodie Holmes in Santa Fe offers classes in her private studio, Liquid Light Glass, by appointment only. A paperweight-making class costs $76.

Red Flower Studios in Park City, Utah. (Elijah Whiitney)

Blowing glass also is a popular après-ski activity at Red Flower Studios in Park City, Utah. You can work with glassblowers on objects such as ornaments ($25) and bowls ($50).

James Stone at Stone & Glass in Temecula. (Stone & Glass)

Going wine tasting in Paso Robles? Stop first for a taste of glassblowing at Harmony Glass Works, which costs $190 for a one-hour blowing class. In Temecula Wine Country, award-winning glass artist James Stone welcomes students at Stone & Glass where an introductory class costs $149. A tip: Don’t drink and blow glass.

Canada

Glassblowing students at Lumel Studios in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. (Lumel Studios)

Here’s an opportunity to see the Northern Lights and then try to recreate those swirling green hues at Lumel Studios in Whitehorse, Yukon, Canada. Walk-in classes start at $45.

