Nights for art and haunting, days of grape stomping, all close to L.A.

Lovers of wine, the blues and Halloween spookiness will feel right at home at nearby events next weekend.

Pasadena

Two dozen Pasadena art and cultural institutions provide free activities and entertainment during ArtNight. Highlights include ’80s artwork and dancing at the Light Bringer Project, rare automobiles at ArtCenter College of Design and multigenre performances at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music. A shuttle takes you to each venue, many of which have food trucks.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 11

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (626) 744-7887, cityofpasadena.net/artnight/

Lake Forest

Reaper’s Revenge and the Haunted School House Fright Maze are a couple of the spooky activities in store at the 12th Haunt at Heritage Hill, a Halloween festival for teens and adults at Heritage Hill Historical Park. Dance away your fright to a live DJ set or kick back with free popcorn during horror film screenings.

Advertisement

When: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12

Cost, info: $10. For ages 12 and older. No dogs. (949) 923-2230, bit.ly/hauntheritagehill

Santa Ynez

Wear your finest stainable clothing (or an “I Love Lucy”-inspired costume) to the Great Grape Stomp at Kalyra Winery. Tickets include grape stomping and two glasses of wine for those 21 and older with valid ID. Those not drinking can enjoy tractor rides, food trucks and live music by the Bonedog Band.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 12

Advertisement

Cost, info: $40, or $15 for designated drivers and $5 for kids. Family friendly. No dogs. (805) 693-8864, bit.ly/kalyragrapestomp

Orange

Jam to Grammy- winning blues artist Booker T. Jones live at the first Mostly Blues Festival at the Musco Center for the Arts. You’ll also hear Aki Kumar’s blend of Bollywood pop and blues and a fusion of New Orleans and Latin sounds by the Iguanas. Bring a picnic or grab a bite from food trucks on-site. Online reservations encouraged.

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 12

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. No dogs. (844) 626-8726, bit.ly/mostlybluesfest

Agoura Hills

The Reyes Adobe Days free family festival means pony rides, historical scavenger hunts and bits of 19th century rancho life at the Reyes Adobe Historical Site. Other fun includes food trucks, artisan wares and performances by Queen and Elton John tribute groups. Go Saturday to participate in a 10K through the Santa Monica Mountains and a parade leading to the festival.

When: Oct. 10-13 see website for schedule and times

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Not recommended for dogs. (818) 597-7361, reyesadobedays.org

Los Angeles

Sunday at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts includes two outdoor events on the Promenade Terrace. The first is Story Pirates, an absurdist musical sketch comedy company presenting a show adapted from stories written by kids, intended for ages 5 and older. Following that is a hip-hop dance class for all ages and levels.

Advertisement

When: Story Pirates at 11 a.m. Dance class at noon. Oct. 13

Cost, info: Free. Family friendly. Only service dogs permitted. (310) 746-4000, thewallis.org/storypirates

