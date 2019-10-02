Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Travel

Looking for a fall Napa getaway? This resort’s rooms are on sale

Vista Collina Resort
The Vista Collina Resort in Napa opened last year.
(Jim Bartsch / Meritage Collection)
By Mary Forgione Assistant Travel Editor 
Oct. 2, 2019
7:30 AM
Fall colors, cooler temperatures and grape harvest time are good reasons for a Napa Valley getaway. An added incentive: Vista Collina Resort in Napa, Calif., offers up to 30% off rooms through the end of October.

The deal: Midweek stays are cheaper than weekends with this deal that takes 10% off two nights, 20% off three nights and 30% off four nights. The Meritage Collection resort, which opened last year, has 145 rooms on a 9-acre vineyard, with on-site amenities such as a pool and Jacuzzi, fitness and wellness classes, WiFi, shuttle to and from Napa, parking and a bottle of wine.

Vista Collina Resort
Rooms at Vista Collina Resort are on sale for stays through October.
(Jim Bartsch / Meritage Collection)

When: Offer is good for travel through Oct. 31.

Tested: I checked availability online and found a room with king-size bed Oct. 18-21 for $389 a night instead of $486, excluding taxes and $25 daily resort fee. An Oct. 6-10 midweek stay is priced at $296 for a room with two queen-size beds.

Info: Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa; meritagecollection.com/vista-collina

Mary Forgione
As Los Angeles Times assistant Travel editor, Mary Forgione writes and edits stories for the digital and print Travel section. She loves tips and stories about running, hiking and anything to do with the outdoors.
