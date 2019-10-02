Looking for a fall Napa getaway? This resort’s rooms are on sale

Fall colors, cooler temperatures and grape harvest time are good reasons for a Napa Valley getaway. An added incentive: Vista Collina Resort in Napa, Calif., offers up to 30% off rooms through the end of October.

The deal: Midweek stays are cheaper than weekends with this deal that takes 10% off two nights, 20% off three nights and 30% off four nights. The Meritage Collection resort, which opened last year, has 145 rooms on a 9-acre vineyard, with on-site amenities such as a pool and Jacuzzi, fitness and wellness classes, WiFi, shuttle to and from Napa, parking and a bottle of wine.

Rooms at Vista Collina Resort are on sale for stays through October. (Jim Bartsch / Meritage Collection)

When: Offer is good for travel through Oct. 31.

Tested: I checked availability online and found a room with king-size bed Oct. 18-21 for $389 a night instead of $486, excluding taxes and $25 daily resort fee. An Oct. 6-10 midweek stay is priced at $296 for a room with two queen-size beds.

Advertisement

Info: Vista Collina Resort, 850 Bordeaux Way, Napa; meritagecollection.com/vista-collina