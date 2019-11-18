Qantas airline’s sale today: L.A.-Australia for just $100 each way

Feeling lucky? Qantas Airways is offering $100 one-way airfares between Los Angeles and Sydney or Melbourne starting at 2 p.m. Pacific time Nov. 18. The catch: There are only 100 tickets offered at that price, so you have to act quickly.

To get the deal, travelers must buy round-trip coach tickets from L.A. You can reserve starting at 2 p.m. at the airline’s birthday sale website. Travel dates are limited to Feb. 23 and 24, and March 1, 2 and 8. The sale ends when the 100 tickets sell out.

If you miss out, the airline also is offering round-trip fares from L.A. starting at $699 in coach seats between Nov. 18 and Nov. 26 for travel between Jan. 27 and April 8. Premium economy, business and first-class seats also are on sale.

Qantas plans the same promotion for the next three days, featuring a different city each day. San Francisco, Dallas/Fort Worth and Chicago will be up next. Sale starts each day at 2 p.m. Pacific time.

The airline began its 100th year on Saturday. What was called Queensland and Northern Territory Aerial Services Ltd. (QANTAS) was created Nov. 16, 1920, by World War I veterans Hudson Fysh and Paul McGinness. By 1922, the airline had flown its first scheduled mail and passenger flights, according to the carrier’s website. Soon, “flying doctor” service went into operation to help people in Australia’s far-flung areas.

Today Qantas operates more than 40 direct flights a week between Australia and the U.S.

Info: Qantas 100th Birthday Year Sale