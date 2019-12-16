Don’t overpack. Pay $69 to rent designer clothes at W Hotels

Want a cool outfit waiting for you on your next vacation? Travelers who like to pack light can choose designer clothes delivered to their rooms at select W Hotels.

Whether you want to dress up for a gala or dress down in sweaters and overalls, the new service has you covered.W Hotels’ Closet Concierge partners with Rent the Runway to deliver whatever you don’t want to schlep on your next vacation.

“Teaming up with Rent the Runway means we can solve some of the biggest travel pain points: what to pack and what to wear,” says W Hotels’ global brand leader Anthony Ingham. “Every traveler has dreamed of heading out for a trip without the hassle of luggage, and now they can arrive to their own destination-curated wardrobe awaiting right in their room.”

Closet Concierge is available for guests (womenswear only) who stay at least four nights at W Hotels in Hollywood; Aspen, Colo.; South Beach, Fla.; and Washington D.C.

Here’s how it works: Hotel guests go to the website’s online closet and choose up to four items to rent at least seven days in advance of their trip. You can choose from high-end gala dresses by Badgley Mischka and Nicole Miller to leggings, puffer jackets and hoodies and everything in between.

There are options for little girls too. Accessories such as sunglasses, purses and jewelry also are available. Rentals don’t include shoes, so you’ll have to pack your own.

When you reserve a room and choose the Closet Concierge service, you will receive a promo code with the confirmation email. Use the code to place the order, and your selected items will be pressed and hung in your room when you arrive.

Guests may keep an item for up to eight days. When you’re done, just drop off the clothes at the concierge desk and check out.

Info: Closet Concierge service at W Hotels