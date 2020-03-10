Seven Las Vegas buffets shut down in the face of coronavirus fears

Seven Las Vegas buffets, a staple of the Sin City dining experience, will shut down because of fears about the coronavirus.

MGM Resorts announced Tuesday that it would temporarily close buffets at Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and the Mirage, effective Sunday

The closures are a precautionary measure and will be reevaluated weekly. They do not affect other MGM Resorts properties around the country.

Many of Las Vegas’ other big hotel companies followed suit when MGM Resorts implemented parking fees four years ago. That hasn’t happened this time — at least not yet.

Caesars Entertainment, which operates 10 properties along or near Las Vegas Boulevard, has “no plans to shut down buffets,” Rich Broome, its executive vice president of communications and government relations, said in a text.

The “open” sign also remains at Wynn Las Vegas, but with a health-conscious approach moving forward.

Effective Wednesday, the resort will deploy additional employees to the buffet to reduce the risk of contagion.

“We will have stationed culinary staff at each food station to serve our guests, which eliminates the need for guests to touch serving utensils,” the company said in a statement. It added that hand-sanitizing stations had been placed at the buffet’s entrance.

The Venetian does not operate any buffets.

Although some companies have canceled upcoming gatherings in Las Vegas, citing the coronavirus, one of the year’s largest conventions, Conexpo-Con/Agg, opened as scheduled Tuesday. The trade show for the construction industry is expected to draw about 130,000.