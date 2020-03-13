How is the coronavirus affecting your travel plans?

Around the world, people are making changes in response to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. Conferences, conventions, sporting events and theme parks are announcing shutdowns in rapid succession. Businesses are scrapping non-essential travel for employees.

Globally, the travel industry is bracing for a potentially crushing blow. Airbnb is adjusting its refund policies and hoping to encourage hosts to be flexible. Cruise companies are suspending voyages. Airlines are trying to figure out how to mitigate the financial impact. Even Real ID could be affected.

We want to hear from you: Are your travel plans being affected? Are you canceling your planned weekend trip? Reconsidering your spring break plans? Are you taking advantage of the sudden influx of great travel deals to book plans for the (hopably coronavirus-free) future? We want to know about it.

You can also send your thoughts to travel@latimes.com or leave a comment at the bottom of this story.

Advertisement

We’ve answered some of your questions about the costs of canceling here. For the latest news, follow the L.A. Times’ coronavirus liveblog. And please: Wash your hands.