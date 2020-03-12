Princess Cruises suspends voyages after two coronavirus outbreaks

Faced with two outbreaks of coronavirus on its ships and increasing government pressure, Princess Cruises announced Thursday it will suspend all operations for its vacation voyages for 60 days.

The news comes as federal and state authorities undertake a massive operation to disembark 3,500 passengers from the Grand Princess, a massive cruise ship stricken by the virus, and move them to quarantine sites largely on military bases. The vessel is currently docked at the commercial port of Oakland and the operation has been ongoing since Monday.

Princess came under intense criticism for its handling of another severe coronavirus outbreak earlier this year on a different ship, the Diamond Princess. Hundreds of people eventually tested positive for the virus in that outbreak off the coast of Japan.

Calling it a “proactive response to the unpredictable circumstances evolving from the global spread of COVID-19,” the company said in a statement its 18 cruise ships will cease sailing immediately. It hopes to resume operations in May.

While not unexpected, the company’s announcement adds to the economic damage wrought by the coronavirus on various businesses, especially the travel industry. For the last weeks, cruise ships have come under increasing scrutiny from federal and state regulators, partly because of the tight quarters on the ships and a clientele that is largely older and more vulnerable to communicable diseases.

The State Department on Sunday urged U.S. citizens to not travel on cruise ships.

“U.S. citizens, particularly travelers with underlying health conditions, should not travel by cruise ship,” the State Department wrote in a statement on its website.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom has also been vocal in his criticism of cruising during the outbreak. Several times, the governor has advised people, especially those who are elderly, to stop cruising. He has also indicated he was investigating what powers the state could invoke to prevent cruise ships from docking in California during the outbreak.

On March 4, passengers aboard the Grand Princess, which was on a return voyage from Hawaii, learned a traveler on a previous cruise tested positive for coronavirus and died. That man was a resident of Placer County in Northern California.

Passengers were quarantined in their rooms for days off the coast of San Francisco as federal, state and local authorities hammered out a plan to bring them ashore. Monday, the ship dock at the commercial port of Oakland and passengers began to disembark. Those in need of medical treatment or that had symptoms were taken to hospitals or a hotels for observation.

The majority of passengers will be quarantined for 14 days at military facilities in California, Texas and Georgia. Foreign passengers will be repatriated, including more than 200 Canadians who returned home on a charter flight Monday night.

More than 1,100 crew members will be quarantined on board, according to the cruise line and state officials.