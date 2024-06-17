Do you have a ‘happy place’ in L.A.? We want to hear from you

Is there a place in L.A. that simply makes you happy? A spot where you go to escape? Where the noise just stops and you feel nothing but delight?

Perhaps it’s a favorite store where the bright and clean interior offers you a reprieve from your mental clutter. Or a treasured spot outdoors that has what you’ve proclaimed as the city’s best view of the sunset. Maybe it’s your local fitness or dance studio where you go regularly for a reliable hit of serotonin.

We’re looking to talk to readers who’ve found their own spot of joy in L.A. and Southern California. Use the form below to tell us about it. We just ask that it’s a public location that others can visit and enjoy (so while the reading nook in your bedroom is surely a very happy place, it’s not quite a fit for this project).