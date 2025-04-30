How to Replace Business Licenses and Permits After a Wildfire

Table of Contents



Wildfires in Los Angeles County have devastated many small businesses by damaging their offices and neighboring communities. In addition to property damage, business owners face the challenge of replacing essential business documents that were destroyed or lost. They’ll need these permits and licenses to either restart their business in the same location or relocate elsewhere to continue serving their customers.

Fortunately, many agencies are offering expedited support — and in some cases, fee waivers — to businesses affected by wildfires. This guide walks you through the process for replacing the most common business-related documents, including where to go and who to contact.

Where to Start

Create a list of what’s missing:

Write down every document your business needs to operate, such as a business license, fictitious business name (DBA), health permit, building records, or seller’s permit.

Check for digital backups:

See if you saved scans of your licenses on your cloud or physical hard drives. Copies may also be attached to emails or other correspondence with agencies, lawyers, or business partners who helped set up your business. Partial screenshots, ID numbers, or photos of documents can help officials locate your records faster.

Secure a mailing address:

If your office was destroyed, set up a new address to receive replacements. Options include a USPS P.O. box, a temporary commercial address, or forwarding mail to a friend.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC):

Multiple government agencies, including the county clerks and tax departments, are at the Disaster Recovery Centers. They can help replace a fictitious business name license or assist with obtaining replacements for birth certificates, passports, and other vital documents . Wildfire recovery counselors and government workers onsite can also direct you to the correct place for all the help you need. Most business licenses and permits will likely need to be requested directly from the issuing agency.

Disaster Recovery Center Locations:



UCLA Research Park

10850 West Pico Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90064

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday–Friday

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Saturday



540 W. Woodbury Road,

Altadena, CA 91001

9:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Monday–Friday

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Saturday

Business License (Unincorporated Areas)

For businesses in LA an unincorporated area, such as Altadena, business licenses are handled by the Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector’s (TTC) office. Call or email to request a replacement and provide your business name and old address to help locate the record. The TTC may also provide a verification letter for insurance or aid purposes.

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector

Phone: (213)-974-2011

Email: businesslicense@ttc.lacounty.gov

Fictitious Business Name (DBA)

If your DBA certificate was destroyed, you can get a certified replacement for free from the Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) . You can visit any RR/CC office or ask for a simple affidavit by email. No notarization is required for business record requests. Staff will locate and issue a certified copy. Their office is one of the agencies onsite at DRCs and can also provide assistance there.

Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC)

Phone: 1-(800) 201-8999

Email: RRCCFireAssistance@rrcc.lacounty.gov

Health Permits

Businesses, such as restaurants, cafes, and salons, are required to obtain a valid health permit from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health . These business owners must provide their business name or license number when requesting a replacement. Fee waivers are available for businesses affected by the wildfires. LADPH staff are sometimes present at DRCs to help as well.

Phone: 1-(888) 700-9995

Business Tax Registration Certificate (BTRC)

All businesses in the City of Los Angeles, including those in Pacific Palisades, can request a duplicate of their Business Tax Registration Certificate (BTRC) from the City’s Office of Finance . You will need your business name, address, or BTRC number. Ask about hardship waivers for the $11 replacement fee. Book an appointment to visit the office at Van Nuys Civic Center or City Hall .

City’s Office of Finance

Phone: 1-(844) 663-4411

Los Angeles Police and Fire Permits

If you had a City of Los Angeles Police Commission permit (for massage businesses, towing, entertainment, etc.) or a Fire Department permit (for assemblies, hazardous materials), visit this permit renewal guide and calendar from the City’s Office of Finance or call:

Police Permits:

Phone: 1-(844) 663-4411 or dial 311,

Ask for the “Police Permit Unit.”

Fire Permits:

LAFD Fire Prevention Bureau : (213) 978-3473

Provide your business name and address. Permits may be reissued after inspection.

Seller’s Permit

If your business collects sales tax, replace your seller’s permit through the California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) . You can reprint your permit online or request a paper copy by phone.

California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA)

Phone: 1-800-400-7115

Articles of Incorporation or LLC Records

If your company is a registered LLC, corporation, or partnership, request copies of legal documents from the California Secretary of State’s office. You will need to mail in your request because online copies are not available. Include your business name, entity number, and a note explaining that the documents were lost in the wildfire.

California Secretary of State

Phone: (916) 653-6814

Professional Licenses

Contractors, cosmetologists, auto repair shops, and other professionals can request duplicate licenses through the California Department of Consumer Affairs (DCA) by using the BreEZe portal or by contacting your licensing board , such as the Contractors State License Board or the Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.

Payments for licenses that expire between January 1 and June 30 are postponed in these zip codes affected by the wildfires. This year’s renewal fees are not waived. The fees will need to be paid in 2026.

Alcohol Beverage Control License

If your business had a liquor license, contact your local ABC District Office. There are five locations spread out through Los Angeles County . Request a duplicate license and ask about temporary relocation options or emergency permits.

Other County-Issued Permits

If your business is located in Pasadena, Santa Monica, or another incorporated city, contact that city’s business license division directly. For any other assistance for residents in Los Angeles County and unincorporated areas, please reach out to the LA County Office of Small Business. They can direct you to the proper city contact and assist you in requesting replacements.

