Today’s Headlines: L.A. police, fire agencies hotbeds of vaccine opposition

L.A. police, fire agencies hotbeds of vaccine opposition — and coronavirus outbreaks

Los Angeles County health officials have identified hundreds of coronavirus outbreaks at police and fire agencies since the start of the pandemic. The outbreaks, accounting for more than 2,500 coronavirus cases, have occurred in public safety agencies large and small across the county. More than half, however, were in just two agencies: the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles Fire Department — where members are actively fighting public health measures to control such spread.

The figures reflect a consistent and ongoing spread of infection within police and fire stations from the start of the pandemic through the present, and offer an important backdrop to the growing effort by police officers and firefighters to push back on measures such as vaccine mandates.

— As COVID infections continue to decline, L.A. County approaches 26,000 deaths. Despite the improvements, which officials have largely pegged to vaccination rates, an imminent death milestone is a reminder that caution must still be heeded.

— Shortly after “The View” cohosts Ana Navarro and Sunny Hostin abruptly exited the show live on air Friday because of positive COVID-19 tests, Navarro confirmed that the result of her test was “a false alarm.”

— With more than 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available, U.S. health authorities said they’re confident there will be enough for qualified older Americans seeking booster shots and the young children for whom initial vaccines are expected to be approved soon.

— Black residents have the highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations among all racial and ethnic groups in Los Angeles County, new data show, a troubling disparity even as hospitalization rates for all groups have stabilized or started to decline.

The Dixie fire threatened to pass 1 million acres, then was stopped in its tracks. Here’s how

In the days and weeks after the Dixie fire began, it produced one ominous sign after another — generating its own lightning, burning clear across the Sierra and, most horrifically, reducing the town of Greenville to ashes. But after nearly two months of nonstop expansion, something shifted. Seemingly overnight crews were able to turn a corner on the massive blaze. It was a hard-won victory, and experts say there is much to be learned from the Dixie fire — an unprecedented fire even in an era of unprecedented fires.

— Crews were hoping a shift in the weather would help them get the upper hand against several wildfires burning in Northern California and the southern Sierra. But forecasters warned the window of opportunity could be short-lived, as a cooling trend was expected to be followed by warmer temperatures and dry winds.

— A California moratorium guaranteeing insurance in wildfire-threatened areas lapsed Saturday, putting 347,000 homes in Pasadena and other Los Angeles foothills communities at the mercy of the market.

— California is now considering a controversial plan to accommodate growing use of the Auburn State Recreation Area, 40 miles northeast of Sacramento. Residents in foothill communities and local fire agencies are enraged by a proposal by California State Parks and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation that would allow up to 142 new campsites to be built in the crowded park.

— House-hunting? How to learn the wildfire risk of every L.A. neighborhood.

Momentous mayor’s race will be a battle over how to fix L.A.'s ills

For much of the past year, the contest to become Los Angeles’ next mayor has been a sleepy affair, barely registering with voters and drowned out by a quixotic statewide recall election.

All that changed this month, with a succession of candidates revealing — either directly or through surrogates — that they were joining the increasingly crowded race to replace Mayor Eric Garcetti. The most prominent name yet is U.S. Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles), whose supporters confirmed Friday that she intends to run for the office.

— McManus: A new military alliance, a summit meeting: The U.S.-China face-off is looking like the Cold War.

— With President Biden’s broad domestic agenda at risk of collapse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and push ahead on the bigger $3.5-trillion social safety net and climate change bill.

— Abcarian: Can the Supreme Court be moved by abortion stories told by real women? We’ll see.

— A ‘thirsty’ atmosphere is propelling Northern California’s drought into the record books.

— Lopez: You want the house, so you write the owner a love letter. But the practice is under fire.

— At a grim convention, California GOP seeks to regroup after bruising recall defeat.

— Op-Ed: Delusional reactions to epidemics are as old as time. COVID has been no different

— L.A. Affairs: On our third date, I dropped a potential deal-breaker. I’m bipolar

— ‘I never talk about “Nevermind”!’: Courtney Love on the Nirvana album that changed everything.

Twenty-five years ago today Afghan communist government troops fled their bunkers and posts under cover of darkness, as the Taliban militia overran the capital, Kabul, hanged the former pro-Soviet leader, Najibullah, and proclaimed the creation of a strict Islamic state.

After two days of heavy fighting that left hundreds dead around the war-devastated city, the rebels met little resistance as they rolled into Kabul about 1 a.m. in tanks and on foot from several directions.

— California to replace toppled Junipero Serra statue at Capitol with memorial to Native tribes.

— New California law tightens gun-buying loophole exposed by Poway synagogue shooting.

— Huntington Beach police fatally shoot armed suspect on beach as U.S. Open of Surfing underway nearby.

— Mother and child die after fall at Petco Park before San Diego Padres game.

— The bursting ‘Ka-bubble’: Taliban extremism is remaking a once-cosmopolitan Kabul.

— The most closely watched attempt by Republicans to examine the 2020 presidential election in a battleground state lost by former President Trump has come to an embarrassing end in Arizona, but their efforts are cranking up elsewhere.

— Federal officials sent a team of investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board to the site of an Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana that killed three people and left seven hospitalized Sunday, officials said.

— Israeli troops conducted a series of arrest raids against suspected Hamas militants across the occupied West Bank, sparking a pair of gun battles in which five Palestinians were killed and two Israeli soldiers were seriously wounded.

— Here is the 2021 Tony Awards winners list.

— Inside the battle to change a prestigious theater festival’s ‘broken’ culture.

— Britney Spears’ fiance, Sam Asghari, hopes Netflix documentary will be ‘respectful.’

— The Academy Museum may know film, but how well does it know L.A.?

— This cruise ship had an infamous coronavirus outbreak. Now, it’s set to sail again.

— Looking to make some extra cash? Here are the best — and worst — newly reviewed side hustles.

— Rams beat Tom Brady and Bucs to signal their Super Bowl aspirations

— Chargers put faith in Justin Herbert, who delivers victory over Chiefs

— Angels have been warned: Shohei Ohtani makes it clear he wants to win.

— Hernández: USC’s historic loss wasn’t the miracle Donte Williams needed at the Coliseum.

— Editorial: Revenge recalls are hitting California schools. That’s not helping.

— Op-Ed: Do we really know what makes us fat?

Canines and humans hit the waves Saturday at the annual Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach.

Competitors had 12 minutes to catch their top five waves and be judged on confidence level, length of ride and overall ability to ride.

Here are photos from the annual dog surfing competition in Huntington Beach.

