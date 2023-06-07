Today’s Headlines: How Sacramento embraced surprise migrants stuck in a national political feud

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg joins local church and nonprofit leaders at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral to speak about the needs of South American migrants who were mysteriously flown to the city this week.

Sacramento embraces surprise arrival of migrants

On the same day that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration took responsibility for sending dozens of migrants seeking asylum to California, the people inside Trinity Episcopal Cathedral of Sacramento refused to say his name.

Instead, they wanted to talk about the 36 men and women they’ve cared for this week, who they say were left exhausted, confused and afraid at the doorstep of a local church in the name of a political stunt.

The people working on the ground with them in Sacramento said the migrants had no idea where they were headed.

Florida officials took responsibility for chartered flights that transported migrants to Sacramento.

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie has filed paperwork formally launching his bid for the Republican nomination for president.

Former Vice President Mike Pence filed paperwork on Monday declaring his campaign for president in 2024.

Carvalho is expected to defend the dismantling of Primary Promise

The controversial reshaping of a lauded academic program for young students was front and center at Tuesday’s meeting of the Los Angeles Board of Education.

The program, called Primary Promise, was achieving extraordinary results in the estimation of district officials who presented a public progress report about 14 months ago. Since then — with the arrival of Supt. Alberto Carvalho — the official district position that has emerged is that Primary Promise was less effective than advertised, not especially groundbreaking and too expensive to sustain.

Major dam collapses in Ukraine as Moscow and Kyiv trade blame

A major dam in southern Ukraine collapsed, flooding villages, endangering crops in the country’s breadbasket and threatening drinking water supplies as both sides in the war scrambled to evacuate residents and blamed each other for the destruction.

Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric power station, built in the 1950s on the Dnipro River in an area that Moscow has controlled for more than a year. Russian officials, meanwhile, blamed Ukrainian military strikes in the contested area. It was not possible to verify the claims.

Abortion and trans rights advocates see a parallel in their struggle

As state legislatures wind down and the 2024 election cycle kicks off, the similarities between the fights for abortion access and transgender rights have come into stark focus. Republican lawmakers have introduced a record number of bills in states and Congress that would restrict the rights of transgender people and the healthcare they receive.

While the scope and magnitude of the legislation is unprecedented, the strategies being used are not.

Read more: “This rural California county lost its only hospital, leaving residents with dire healthcare choices” The stains on her love seat cushion are a reminder for Sabrina Baker of her difficult delivery at home after Madera’s general hospital shut its doors during her pregnancy. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

Mysterious unwanted Uber Eats deliveries return, reigniting a bizarre L.A. whodunit.

A fresh run of unsolicited Uber Eats deliveries in Highland Park has vexed residents, some of whom expressed annoyance over the mystifying conveyances from McDonald’s, Starbucks and other restaurants.

Dead people had disabled parking placards in California. New DMV rule to reduce fraud. Disabled parking placard holders will have to sign a DMV form every six years to verify they’re still alive and in need of a placard in order to renew it.

‘Orgasmic meditation’ group manipulated members with forced labor, sex abuse, feds say. Nicole Daedone and Rachel Cherwitz of OneTaste were indicted on charges of conspiring to force employees to work for them by inflicting sexual, psychological and economic abuse, federal prosecutors said.

‘Let’s stand firm’: Supervisors move to boost LGBTQ+ rights, gender-affirming healthcare. Los Angeles County Supervisors passed two motions intended to improve the lives and health of their LGBTQ+ constituents, citing “horrific” attacks by policymakers on gay and transgender youth across the nation.

The Atlanta project decried as ‘Cop City’ gets funding approval from the City Council. For about 14 hours, residents took to the podium at City Hall to slam the project, saying it would be a gross misuse of public funds to build the huge facility in a large urban forest in a poor, majority-Black area.

Anti-LGBTQ+ laws put the U.S. in a state of emergency, Human Rights Campaign says. For the first time in its history, the largest LGBTQ+ rights organization in the U.S. has declared a state of emergency for the country’s LGBTQ+ people.

Unruly airplane passengers are disrupting more flights, despite FAA’s zero-tolerance policy. A new analysis by the International Air Transport Assn. shows that unruly-passenger incidents on airplanes increased 47% from 2021 to 2022, from one incident per 835 flights to one incident per 568 flights.

Prince Harry testifies in the trial of a tabloid publisher accused of illegal snooping. The Duke of Sussex became the first senior member of the royal family to testify in more than a century after he held a Bible in his right hand and, in a soft voice, swore to tell the “whole truth and nothing but the truth” in the High Court in London.

Showtime scraps plans for a Louis C.K. documentary amid the comic’s divisive comeback. It seems the disgraced comic won’t be getting any shine from Showtime — not even as the subject of a documentary about his downfall.

This season, the men of ‘Abbott Elementary’ find their depth. The female cast members have become breakout favorites. But in season 2, the bonds among Abbott’s two male teachers and the conspiracy-minded school janitor were an unexpected bonus for “Abbott” fans and, as it turns out, for the actors who play them.

Cuba Gooding Jr. settles with his accuser and avoids trial in his New York sexual assault case. Cuba Gooding Jr. reached a last-minute settlement with a woman who accused him of raping her a decade ago, avoiding a trial.

Hundreds of journalists strike to demand a leadership change at the biggest U.S. newspaper chain. Some of the striking newsrooms are negotiating contracts and accuse the company of dragging its feet. Among the contract demands are a base annual salary of $60,000.

Microsoft will pay $20 million to settle U.S. charges of illegally collecting children’s data. The Federal Trade Commission charged that Microsoft gathered the data without notifying parents or obtaining their consent, and that it also illegally held onto the data. Those actions violated the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, the FTC stated.

PGA and Saudi-backed LIV Golf agree to a merger after years of barbs and lawsuits. Professional golf’s brief but intense battle is over.

Seventh-grade prodigy Jaden Soong takes his shot at qualifying for the U.S. Open. Of 89 underdog golfers making last-ditch attempts to qualify for the 123rd U.S. Open on Monday, one elicited the most oohs and aahs as well as discreet eye-rolling.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar says LeBron James ‘doesn’t have to prove anything.’ At the unveiling of a Koreatown mural commissioned by the Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar said LeBron James should be the only one in control of his future after hinting at retirement following the Lakers’ elimination from the playoffs.

Opinion: Can a four-day workweek really work? Many companies have already learned the answer. “Many will continue to oppose a shortened work schedule because it sounds un-American or unprofitable. But we’re finding out that modern challenges make the four-day workweek not only possible but better for workers, employers and society,” Juliet Schor and Wen Fan write.

Opinion: Why Trump’s childish bullying of his Republican opponents works. “The Trump campaign’s theory of the race is simply an extension of Trump’s worldview — that politics isn’t primarily about ideas or policy but bullying and intimidation,” writes Jonah Goldberg.

A hiker in the marine layer in the San Gabriels.

If you’re fed up with June gloom — also known as May gray, no-sky July and Fogust, depending on the month you’re in — we’ve got some good news for you, especially if you’re a hiker.

With the right combination of timing, landscape and luck, that featureless layer of gray can provide some of the most dramatic scenery L.A.’s trails have to offer. The secret is to get above it.

Here are six trails that help you do just that.

Prince performs during his “Welcome 2 America” tour at The Forum on April 14, 2011, in Inglewood. (Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

On June 7, 1958, one of the greatest musicians of our time was born.

Prince Rogers Nelson, commonly known as Prince, was a pioneer in the music industry not only because he often played all or most of the instruments on his recordings, or because he pioneered the Minneapolis sound.

Prince was also a pioneer because of what today’s artists learned from his approach to the industry.

His relationship with the music industry can be summed up in a quote he gave to Rolling Stone in 1996: “If you don’t own your masters, your master owns you.”

