Amazon fires: Brazil’s Bolsonaro demands French apology before accepting G-7 aid

A handout aerial picture released by Greenpeace shows a patch of forest on fire in the municipality of Candeias do Jamari, close to Porto Velho in Rondonia State, in the Amazon basin in northwestern Brazil on Saturday. (VICTOR MORIYAMA / AFP / Getty Images)
A view of fire in the Amazon rainforest, near Abuna, Rondonia state, Brazil, on Satuday. President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil’s armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (CARL DE SOUZA / AFP / Getty Images)
A fire burns out of control after spreading onto a farm along a highway in Nova Santa Helena municipality in northern Mato Grosso State on Friday. Official figures show 78,383 forest fires have been recorded in Brazil this year, the highest number of any year since 2013. Experts say the clearing of land during the months-long dry season to make way for crops or grazing has aggravated the problem. More than half of the fires are in the Amazon. (JOAO LAET / AFP / Getty Images)
Aerial view of burned areas of the Amazon rainforest near Boca do Acre, Amazonas state on Saturday. President Jair Bolsonaro authorized Friday the deployment of Brazil’s armed forces to help combat fires raging in the Amazon rainforest as a growing global outcry over the blazes sparks protests and threatens a huge trade deal. (LULA SAMPAIO / AFP / Getty Images)
Soldiers, firefighters and volunteers combat forest fires in Robore in eastern Bolivia on Sunday. The Bolivian government on Friday took delivery of an aircraft to help extinguish fires that have destroyed around 3,000 square miles of the eastern province of Santa Cruz for the past month. Neighboring Brazil and Paraguay are also battling separate wildfires that have devastated large areas of their rainforests, including many in the Amazon basin. (AIZAR RALDES / AFP / Getty Images)
Trees are destroyed after a fire in the Alvorada da Amazonia region in Novo Progresso, Brazil, on Sunday. The country’s satellite monitoring agency has recorded more than 41,000 fires in the Amazon region so far this year, with more than half of those coming in August alone. (Leo Correa / AP)
A section of the Amazon rainforest that has been decimated by wildfires on Sunday in the Candeias do Jamari region near Porto Velho, Brazil. According to Brazil’s National Institute of Space Research, the number of fires detected by satellite in the Amazon region this month is the highest since 2010. (Victor Moriyama / Getty Images)
A burned area in the Jamanxim National Forest in municipality of Novo Progresso, Brazil, on Friday. (VICTOR MORIYAMA / AFP / Getty Images)
JACUNDA NATIONAL FOREST, Brazil —
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says Brazil will accept an offer of international aid to fight Amazon fires only if French leader Emmanuel Macron retracts comments that he finds offensive.
Bolsonaro on Tuesday said Macron had called him a liar, and he accused the French president of questioning Brazil’s sovereignty amid tensions over fires sweeping the Amazon region.
Bolsonaro says Macron has to retract some of his comments “and then we can speak.”
Macron has questioned Bolsonaro’s trustworthiness and commitment to protecting biodiversity.
The Group of Seven nations has pledged $20 million to help fight the flames in the Amazon and protect the rainforest, in addition to a separate $12 million from Britain and $11 million from Canada.
Land-grabbers in Brazil are slashing and burning the Amazon rainforest. If too many trees are removed, Earth’s climate could lose a critical buffer.