Mass shooting in Texas leaves 5 dead and 21 injured

Four weeks after a gunman opened fire on customers at a Walmart in El Paso, another mass shooting has claimed five lives and left 21 wounded in Texas.

The tragedy unfolded around 3:30 Saturday afternoon, and the rampage, which lasted nearly two hours, left residents of the twin cities of Midland and Odessa reeling.

The shootings began with a traffic stop and ended in an exchange of gunfire with police in a movie theater parking lot. The attacks were all the more terrifying for their apparent randomness.

Details on the victims have yet to be released. The wounded include three law enforcement officers , said Odessa Police Chief Michael Gerke.

The shooter, who was firing from his vehicle, has been identified only as a white man in his 30s. His motives were unclear.

“Grab your loved ones. Pray for this town,” said Russell Tippin, chief executive of the hospital where some of the victims were being treated.

“This is a scary incident,” he added in an interview with a local television station.

The shootings mark what has become an especially deadly summer of gun violence across the country.

In July, three people were killed by a gunman at a festival in Gilroy, Calif., and on the day after the El Paso shooting, nine people were killed in Dayton, Ohio.

But Saturday’s shooting comes at a time when Texans are still feeling shaken by the 22 killings in El Paso.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who recently formed a commission to look into the El Paso shootings and planned to visit Odessa on Sunday, said in a statement: “I want to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence.”

Democratic presidential hopeful and El Paso native Beto O’Rouke reacted to the shooting on Twitter, saying, “Our hearts are with Midland, Odessa, and everyone in West Texas who had to endure this again…. We need to end this epidemic.”

“Our community is devastated,” said Midland City Councilman John B. Love . “It’s just really, really horrible.”

Love, who supports gun rights, added that the country needs to have a conversation about mass shootings “because lives depend on it.”

“Something has to be done,” he said.

Residents of Midland and Odessa had been busy celebrating the start of Labor Day weekend. A nine-day country fair — the Permian Basin Fair and Exposition — had opened Friday with pig races, a tractor pull and a Wild West show.

Less than 24 hours later, law enforcement officers were advising motorists to keep off the roads.

“Active Shooter! Please Share!” read a posting on the Facebook page for the Odessa Police Department.

At the time there were unconfirmed reports of a second gunman, only adding to the chaos of the rapid ly evolving shooting rampage, which began with a trooper from the Department of Public Safety being shot after stopping the gunman’s gold Honda between Midland and Odessa.

The shooter then drove west into Odessa, according to police, and began “shooting at random people.”

Zindy Galindo was heading to Walmart that afternoon with her 3-year-old son when she was nearly cut off by an erratic driver who shot at the vehicle ahead of her.

Galindo heard the gunfire, not knowing at first what it was. Then she saw the back window of the vehicle in front of her shatter.

“At that point, I panicked,” she said, “and called my husband.”

She continued to Walmart, thinking it was a case of road rage, but when she saw people running through the parking lot, she knew it was more serious.

When the gold Honda passed by, the driver still shooting, she said, “I grabbed my son out of the car seat and hid on the floor of my SUV.”

The gunman had apparently chosen 42nd Street in Odessa as his target. One of Odessa’s main drags, 42nd Street has a number of retail businesses — Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Starbucks — crowded with Saturday shoppers.

Vehicles parked along the street were punctured with bullets. A 17-month-old girl was among the bystanders wounded in the attack.

Hit in the face with a bullet fragment, she was flown to Lubbock for treatment, according to a family friend, and was in stable condition Saturday night.

A restaurant worker described the chaos of people screaming and upending chairs as they tried to find cover.

Reporters at CBS 7, who were covering the shooting from their studios inside a shopping mall, were ordered to evacuate by police, who initially believed the shooter was nearby.

They continued to report remotely on the chaos of shoppers running through the mall until police determined the mall was clear.

The shooter fired indiscriminately along 42nd Street, and at some point abandoned his vehicle, hijacked a mail truck and continued firing.

An unidentified witness told the local television station that her letter carrier had been shot in the head during the theft of the vehicle.

Jorge Nieto was at his parents’ home in Odessa, scrolling through Facebook, when he began seeing posts calling attention to an active shooter in his neighborhood.

Walking to the front of the house, he looked outside his window and saw a body lying on the street. He wasn’t certain if it was the postal carrier or another victim.

“I didn’t hear any gunshots,” he said. “I was confused. I thought someone got in a fight. ”

Nieto also described seeing a mail truck nearby with police vehicles approaching.

“It’s normal for us to see four or five cop cars in this part of town,” he said.

The shooter was en route to a movie theater complex, where after colliding with a law enforcement vehicle in the parking lot he exchanged gunfire with police officers and died.

Movie patrons fled the theater and flooded the parking lot. Some took cover in a dirt field in view of the shooting of the gunman.

Video showed police approaching the stolen postal truck with their guns drawn and firing.

Officials declined to comment on whether the shooter was killed by police officers or took his own life.

A hospital had set up a staging area with grief counselors and social workers for support.

Texas Atty. Gen. Ken Paxton said he had asked law enforcement and crime victim services to help residents recover.

“I am horrified to see such a senseless act terrorize the fine people of the Permian Basin,” he said in a statement, adding his appreciation for the first responders who helped end “this evil attack.”

As victims lie in hospitals, recovering from the shootings in El Paso and now in Odessa, the newly formed Texas Safety Commission has been meeting to consider what Gov. Abbott has described as the “next step” in responding robustly and rapidly to such shootings.

Times staff writers Ralph Vartabedian and Cindy Chang contributed to this report.