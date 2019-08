Five people are dead and 20 wounded in western Texas after a shooter opened fire Saturday in the area of Midland and Odessa.

Midland police said at least one suspect was shot and killed near the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa.

At a news conference, police said the shooter had hijacked a U.S. Postal Service vehicle and was firing at random, hitting multiple people.

Despite earlier reports, police said they had no confirmation a second shooter was involved.