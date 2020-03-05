Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
California

1 killed, 5 wounded after funeral in Tulare, police say

By Associated Press
March 5, 2020
4:04 AM
TULARE, Calif. — 

Police in Tulare are looking for a lone gunman who opened fire on a large gathering, killing one man and wounding five others, including a little girl.

Tulare Police Sgt. Edward Hinojosa said a 23-year-old man was killed, and the 7-year-old girl was shot multiple times.

News outlets reported that it happened about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, as a group of more than 50 people gathered following the burial of a man who died in a car crash. Witnesses said a single person walked up and fired multiple rounds, Hinojosa said.

The scene was chaotic as officers arrived, and the entire department is helping investigate the crime scene, Hinojosa said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
