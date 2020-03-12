Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
World & Nation

Brazilian official who just met with Trump has the coronavirus

Mar-a-Lago
President Trump, shown at Mar-a-Lago in 2019, recently met at the resort with a Brazilian official who has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
(Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)
By Associated Press
March 12, 2020
9:46 AM
RIO DE JANEIRO — 

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s communications director tested positive for the new coronavirus just days after traveling with Bolsonaro to a meeting with President Trump in Florida.

A statement from Bolsonaro’s communications office on Thursday said director Fábio Wajngarten’s test results had come back positive and that the presidency was adopting preventive measures to ensure Bolsonaro’s health.

Wajngarten joined Bolsonaro on a three-day trip to the U.S. and on Saturday was at the Mar-a-Lago resort, where he posted a photo of himself posing beside Trump. A video from the event also showed him standing directly behind both presidents as they addressed a crowd.

Wajngarten initially denied a report on Wednesday that he had been tested for the virus, saying on his social media account that his health was fine. He is now in self-quarantine at home, according to the statement.

The government also communicated with U.S. authorities so that they can take cautionary measures, the Brazilian statement said.

Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.
