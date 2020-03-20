Income tax filing deadline postponed 3 months to July 15

Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin said Friday that the Trump administration has decided to push the income tax filing date to July 15 from April 15.

California announced a similar move regarding state taxes Wednesday, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Mnuchin announced the federal decision in a tweet saying that at President Trump’s direction “we are moving Tax Day from April 15 to July 15. All taxpayers and businesses will have this additional time to file and make payments without interest or penalties.”

The administration had announced earlier in the week that it would delay the filing deadline, a move that Mnuchin said would leave $300 billion in the economy at a crucial time.