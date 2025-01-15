California pushes back tax deadline for L.A. County residents after wildfires

People and businesses affected by the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles will qualify for state disaster tax relief.

“California is taking action to provide relief to state taxpayers affected by these devastating fires,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a news statement Sunday. “The people in Los Angeles County have experienced unimaginable tragedy, and the state will continue to do everything possible to help these communities.”

Taxpayers in L.A. County will have their date to file California tax returns on their 2024 income postponed to Oct. 15. They will also have until that date to make any tax payments that were due on Jan. 7 through Oct. 15.

“Our state faces one of the most devastating fires in recent history, which has taken lives, displaced thousands of families, and left entire communities in ruins,” said State Controller and FTB Chair Malia Cohen in the news release.

The postponement applies to:

