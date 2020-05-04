L.A. Times wins Pulitzer Prizes for art criticism, immigration reporting

The Los Angeles Times has won two Pulitzer Prizes, for art critic Christopher Knight’s watchdog coverage on plans for the new Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and reporter Molly O’Toole’s audio story about U.S. asylum officers’ discontent with President Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy.

The prizes were given Monday in the criticism and audio reporting categories. O’Toole and The Times shared the prize with journalists from “This American Life” and Vice.

The Times was also a finalist in three other categories:

* In breaking news reporting for the staff’s coverage of the Conception boat fire that killed 34 people off Santa Barbara in September.

* In commentary, for Steve Lopez’s columns on Los Angeles County’s inability to deal with its ever-growing homelessness crisis. This marks the fourth time Lopez has been a finalist for his columns.

* In explanatory reporting, for an in-depth story and interactive game showing the threat of rising seas to California’s coast and the hard choices coastal leaders will have to make. The project was produced by environmental reporter Rosanna Xia, graphics and data journalist Swetha Kannan, and news application developer Terry Castleman.

The Times has won 47 Pulitzer Prizes, beginning in 1942.

