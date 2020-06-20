Shooting in Seattle protest zone leaves one dead, one injured

One person was killed and another was in critical condition in a predawn shooting in Seattle’s protest zone, authorities said Saturday.

The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the area near downtown known as CHOP, which stands for Capitol Hill Occupied Protest zone, police said in a statement on Twitter.

Seattle Police Sgt. Lauren Truscott said she had no other details about the shooting, including whether anyone was taken into custody, the Seattle Times reported.

Investigators were reviewing reviewing publicly sourced and body camera video for clues and authorities planned to provide more information about the shooting later, Truscott said.

Two males with gunshot wounds arrived in a private vehicle at Harborview Medical Center at about 3 a.m., said hospital spokesperson Susan Gregg. One died and the other was in critical condition in the intensive care unit, Gregg said.

Protesters have cordoned off several blocks near a police station in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood in the wake of demonstrations against police violence since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis several weeks ago.

Police have largely retreated from the zone after clashes with protesters ended with people throwing objects at police and police tear gassing people and using other munitions. City officials have said they are still communicating with protest leaders, who have pledged to keep the peace in the zone.

The situation has drawn the continued ire of President Trump. His tweets about possibly sending in the military have been met with condemnation from Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Gov. Jay Inslee, both Democrats.