Police investigate after video shows pair painting over Black Lives Matter mural in Contra Costa

Police are investigating after a couple were filmed painting over a Black Lives Matter mural on a street in front of the Contra Costa County courthouse, KNTV reported Sunday.

The couple were shown painting over the mural with black paint hours after the city gave activists permission to paint the words “Black Lives Matter” on the street, the TV station reported. Similar murals have been painted on streets in Washington, D.C., and New York.

Warning: This video contains profanity.

In a video, the couple is seen arguing with activists and saying that all lives matter and police killings are a consequence of resisting arrest, KNTV reported.

Activists recorded the license plate number of the truck the woman and man were driving, and the Martinez, Calif., Police Department is investigating, the TV station reported.