Ask a Reporter: Howard Blume and Paloma Esquivel on covering schools during a pandemic
Reporters Howard Blume and Paloma Esquivel will be live on video Wednesday to answer your questions about their work as reporters covering schools and education during the coronavirus pandemic.
At 1 p.m. PDT, Blume and Esquivel will be live on YouTube and Facebook. They’ll answer your questions about their work, their recent coverage of the LAUSD’s tentative remote-learning deal, and their reporting about disparities in online learning.
Here is some of Blume’s recent work:
Reactions ranged from relief to disbelief from some LAUSD parents after the district and United Teachers Los Angeles struck a deal Monday for online learning.
Students will have a more predictable learning schedule under an agreement between the teachers union and L.A. Unified amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Officials released on Friday the latest draft of an ethnic studies curriculum, nearly a year after the original version became controversial. The latest iteration retains a primary focus on four racial/ethnic groups but attempts to be more inclusive, while trying to avoid flashpoints related to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.
Here is some of Esquivel’s recent work:
A first-of-its-kind LAUSD analysis of distance learning shows deep disparities in online learning.
The newly formed alliance will train college representatives on topics like hiring and retaining faculty of color, fostering inclusive classrooms and integrating race across the curriculum.
UCLA described some of its plans for classes in the Fall.
