World & Nation

Ask a Reporter: Howard Blume and Paloma Esquivel on covering schools during a pandemic

Ask a Reporter is the L.A. Times' weekly live chat with a reporter about their job.
Aug. 6, 2020
11:03 AM
Reporters Howard Blume and Paloma Esquivel will be live on video Wednesday to answer your questions about their work as reporters covering schools and education during the coronavirus pandemic.

At 1 p.m. PDT, Blume and Esquivel will be live on YouTube and Facebook. They’ll answer your questions about their work, their recent coverage of the LAUSD’s tentative remote-learning deal, and their reporting about disparities in online learning.

Visit our Twitter profile or our Facebook page to share your questions ahead of time and to sign up to receive an alert when the video begins. You may also leave your questions in the comments at the bottom of this article.

Here is some of Blume’s recent work:

Reactions ranged from relief to disbelief from some LAUSD parents after the district and United Teachers Los Angeles struck a deal Monday for online learning.

The children who need preschool the most are getting the least
Gaby Regalado

Students will have a more predictable learning schedule under an agreement between the teachers union and L.A. Unified amid the coronavirus outbreak.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - JANUARY 22, 2018 - Anti-racism signs are seen around a classroom as students work on assignments during an ethnic studies class at John O'Connell High School in San Francisco, California on January 22, 2018. (Josh Edelson / For the Times)

Officials released on Friday the latest draft of an ethnic studies curriculum, nearly a year after the original version became controversial. The latest iteration retains a primary focus on four racial/ethnic groups but attempts to be more inclusive, while trying to avoid flashpoints related to the Israeli/Palestinian conflict.

Here is some of Esquivel’s recent work:

A gate in front of Los Angeles High School on Rimpau Bvd. in Los Angeles

A first-of-its-kind LAUSD analysis of distance learning shows deep disparities in online learning.

Students walk between classes at Los Angeles City College on Sept. 28, 2016.

The newly formed alliance will train college representatives on topics like hiring and retaining faculty of color, fostering inclusive classrooms and integrating race across the curriculum.

A student walks in the courtyard in front of Royce Hall on the UCLA campus in Westwood on August 7, 2013.

UCLA described some of its plans for classes in the Fall.

World & Nation

