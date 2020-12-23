Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
World & Nation

Dominion Voting Systems worker sues Trump campaign, conservative media outlets

Eric Coomer of Dominion Voting demonstrates his company's touch-screen tablet in Grovetown, Ga., in 2018.
Eric Coomer of Dominion Voting demonstrates his company’s touch-screen tablet in Grovetown, Ga., in August 2018.
(Bob Andres / Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
By Associated Press
Share
NEW YORK — 

An election-systems worker driven into hiding by death threats has filed a defamation lawsuit against President Trump’s campaign, two of its lawyers and some conservative media figures and outlets.

Eric Coomer, security director at the Colorado-based Dominion Voting Systems, said he wants his life back after being named in false charges as a key actor in “rigging” the election for President-elect Joe Biden. There has been no evidence that the election was rigged.

Coomer’s lawsuit, filed Tuesday in district court in Denver County, Colorado, names the Trump campaign, lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani and Sidney Powell, conservative columnist Michelle Malkin, the website Gateway Pundit, Colorado conservative activist Joseph Oltmann, and conservative media outlets Newsmax and One America News Network.

“I have been thrust into the public spotlight by people with political and financial agendas but, at heart, I am a private person,” Coomer said in a statement.

Advertisement

“While I intend to do everything I can to recapture my prior lifestyle, I have few illusions in this regard,” he said. “And so, today, I put my trust in the legal process, which has already exposed the truth of the 2020 presidential election.”

Dominion, which provided vote-counting equipment to several states, has dismissed accusations that it switched Trump votes in Biden’s favor, and no evidence has emerged to back up such charges.

Company Town

Fox News runs fact check in response to defamation charges by voting software firm

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, left, listens to Sidney Powell, both lawyers for President Donald Trump, during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Company Town

Fox News runs fact check in response to defamation charges by voting software firm

The network is running a pre-taped interview to counter claims made by pro-Trump guests and hosts on election fraud.

Dominion and another voting technology company, Smartmatic, have begun to fight back against being named in baseless conspiracy theories. After legal threats were made, Fox News and Newsmax in recent days have aired retractions of some claims made on their networks.

Advertisement

There was no immediate comment from those named in the lawsuit.

Coomer’s lawyers said he had become “the face of the false claims.” His name first got public exposure in a podcast by Oltmann, who claimed to have heard a strategy call of Antifa activists. When the prospect of a Trump victory was brought up, Oltmann said a man identified as “Eric from Dominion” supposedly said, “Don’t worry about the election — Trump is not going to win. I made ... sure of that.”

In an opinion piece written for the Denver Post, Coomer wrote that he has no connections to Antifa, was never on any call and the idea that there is some recording of him is “wholly fabricated.”

World & Nation

A lifelong Republican stood up to Trump. His reward: Death threats

Gabriel Sterling a top Georgia elections official speaks on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, during a news conference, in Atlanta. On Tuesday Dec. 1, 2020, Sterling called on President Donald Trump to condemn supporters who have threatened violence against election officials. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

World & Nation

A lifelong Republican stood up to Trump. His reward: Death threats

Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling is girding for another battle with conspiracy theories and lies about the integrity of the voting system.

Advertisement

The fact-checking website Snopes said Oltmann hasn’t cooperated in any attempts to verify his claims.

Oltmann also claimed that Coomer made anti-Trump comments on Facebook. The lawsuit acknowledged that Coomer made comments critical of the president on his private Facebook page; he now says his page is inactive.

Oltmann’s charges spread after he was interviewed by Malkin and Gateway Pundit. Eric Trump tweeted about them. One America News Network, and its White House correspondent Chanel Rion, reported on them. Powell, misidentifying Coomer as working for Smartmatic, said at a news conference that Coomer’s “social media is filled with hatred” for Trump, and she later repeated her charges in a Newsmax interview.

Giuliani, at a news conference, called Coomer “a vicious, vicious man. He wrote horrible things about the president. ... He is completely warped,” according to the lawsuit.

Advertisement

Fox News Channel, another network popular with Trump supporters, is not being sued. Coomer actually uses Fox’s Tucker Carlson to buttress his case. The lawsuit notes that a scheduled Powell appearance on Carlson’s show did not happen after she could not provide evidence for her charges.

Coomer told the Associated Press earlier this month that right-wing websites had posted his photo, home address and details about his family. Death threats began almost immediately.

He said his father, an Army veteran, received a handwritten letter asking, “How does it feel to have a traitor for a son?”

Advertisement

“It’s terrifying,” Coomer said. “I’ve worked in international elections in all sorts of post-conflict countries where election violence is real and people are getting killed over it. And I feel that we’re on the verge of that.”

World & NationPoliticsElection 2020
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement