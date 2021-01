Dave Chappelle tests positive for coronavirus, cancels shows

Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement.

She said that Chappelle is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were instituted.

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying that they would be rescheduled.

A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars, including fellow comedians Donnell Rawlings and Ron White and Tesla boss Elon Musk.