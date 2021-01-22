Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Entertainment & Arts

Dave Chappelle tests positive for coronavirus, cancels shows

Comedian Dave Chappelle at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington in October 2019
Comedian Dave Chappelle arrives at the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington to receive a prize in October 2019.
(Owen Sweeney / Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Share
AUSTIN, Texas — 

Dave Chappelle tested positive for the coronavirus just before his comedy show scheduled for Thursday, forcing his upcoming appearances to be canceled, a spokeswoman said.

Chappelle was expected to perform Thursday through Sunday at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater in Austin, Texas. Those shows have been canceled and Chappelle is quarantining, his representative Carla Sims said in a statement.

She said that Chappelle is asymptomatic.

Chappelle had been performing socially-distanced shows in Ohio since June, and moved his shows to Austin during the winter, Sims said. Rapid testing for the audience and daily tests for Chappelle and his team were instituted.

Advertisement

Television

First Netflix, now HBO: ‘Chappelle’s Show’ to be pulled at Dave Chappelle’s request

Dave Chappelle

Television

First Netflix, now HBO: ‘Chappelle’s Show’ to be pulled at Dave Chappelle’s request

HBO Max, like Netflix, will remove “Chappelle’s Show” from streaming at the request of star Dave Chappelle because of a “specific and emotional issue.”

Comedian Joe Rogan was scheduled to perform at the shows Friday and Saturday. He apologized on Instagram to followers for the canceled shows, saying that they would be rescheduled.

A post earlier this week showed Rogan at Stubb’s with Chappelle and other stars, including fellow comedians Donnell Rawlings and Ron White and Tesla boss Elon Musk.

Entertainment & ArtsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement
Advertisement