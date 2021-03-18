EU regulator to issue decision on AstraZeneca shot after review of blood clots

The world is awaiting a decision from Europe’s top medical regulator on its investigation into whether there is any evidence to show that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 is linked to a small number of blood clots reported in recipients across the continent.

The European Medicines Agency’s expert committee is set to announce the results of its investigation later Thursday.

Earlier this week, more than a dozen countries — including Germany, France, Spain and Italy — suspended use of the shot after reports of unusual blood clots in several people among the 17 million who have received at least one dose in Europe. Both the EMA and the World Health Organization have said that there is no current evidence to suggest the vaccine was responsible and that the benefits of immunization far outweigh the potentially small risk of such a side effect.

AstraZeneca said that, after a careful review of its COVID-19 immunization data, it found no evidence of any increased risk of blood clots in any age group or gender in any country.

On Tuesday, the EMA’s executive director, Emer Cooke, said that the agency’s priority was safety and that it would consider such issues as whether extra warnings were warranted for the AstraZeneca vaccine. She noted the daily toll that COVID-19 is continuing to take across Europe and said vaccines were critical to stopping its spread.

“We are worried that there may be an effect on the trust of the vaccines,” she said. “But our job is to make sure that the products that we authorize are safe and we can be trusted by the European citizens.”

The pause in vaccination using the AstraZeneca shot comes as COVID-19 is surging across the continent and as Britain is expecting major delays in its vaccine deliveries. The EU’s vaccine rollout has also been much slower than anticipated.

Tens of thousands of new daily coronavirus cases have led to the re-imposition of lockdown measures in Italy, a spike in hospitalizations in France and the announcement by German officials that a third COVID-19 wave has begun.

Figures from the European Centers for Disease Prevention and Control this week show that there are about 7 million unused AstraZeneca doses across the 27-nation EU.

The German government defended its decision to suspend use of the vaccine, saying it was based on expert advice. Government spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday that, though she understood some might be worried by the move, it should be seen as a sign that “trust in our control mechanisms is justified.”

“That’s why this step could also strengthen trust” in the vaccines, she said. “Concerns are taken seriously and examined. And as soon as these concerns are cleared up, a vaccine can be used again without hesitation.”

Germany will rely on the EMA decision to determine how to proceed, Health Ministry spokesman Hanno Kautz said. “It’s clear that the EMA decision is binding, and of course we will follow the EMA decision too,” Kautz said.

Whenever vaccines are rolled out widely, scientists expect some serious health issues and deaths to be reported, simply because tens of millions of people are receiving the shots. Determining whether or not the vaccine is to blame can be difficult, since most of the people getting inoculated first are those most at risk of the coronavirus.

But because there are no long-term data on any of the COVID-19 vaccines, any potential signal of trouble must be thoroughly investigated.

Because clinical trials are only done in tens of thousands of people, extremely rare side effects often aren’t detected until vaccines are used in many millions of people, long after they have been licensed. For example, it took nearly a year after vaccination campaigns began following the 2009 swine flu pandemic for European officials to notice an increase of narcolepsy in children and teenagers who got the GlaxoSmithKline vaccine.

In the Philippines, the government in 2017 was forced to stop its national dengue vaccination program with a new shot developed by Sanofi Pasteur after about a year, when more than 130 children who were immunized died. It turned out that the vaccine worsened the effects of dengue in any children who hadn’t been previously infected.

“It’s right to investigate any potential signals of problems, but you can do that while you continue immunization,” said Michael Head, a senior research fellow in global health at the University of Southampton in England.

“The millions of doses being administered means we will see coincidental clusters of conditions,” he said. “If we pause the vaccine rollout every time there’s a possible signal, it won’t be much of a rollout.”