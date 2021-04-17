Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
World & Nation

1 killed in Nebraska mall shooting that sends shoppers running

Law enforcement directs traffic away after a shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha, Neb.
Officials direct traffic away after a shooting at Westroads Mall on Saturday in Omaha, Neb.
(Chris Machian / Omaha World-Herald via Associated Press)
By Associated Press
OMAHA, Neb. — 

A shooting at a Nebraska mall left one person dead and another wounded Saturday as terrified shoppers ran for cover.

Authorities believe the shooting at Westroads Mall in Omaha was an isolated incident, and not a random attack.

Police searched the mall and determined the suspects had fled the scene, according to Omaha police Lt. Neal Bonacci. Officers first gave the “all clear” around 1 p.m. — about an hour after multiple shots were fired, The Omaha World-Herald reports.

One man was fatally shot, while a woman suffered a leg wound, Bonacci said.

The gunfire caused panic, as people fled from the main section of the mall, according to a World-Herald reporter who was in the food court when the shooting happening.

“It was shocking,” said Alyha Wills, who was in Forever 21 with her sister when other shoppers asked if she’d heard the gunfire.

She then fled, saying, “I could hear it; it was close.”

Officials did not immediately release additional details about the suspects or what prompted the shooting.

This is the second reported shooting at Westroads Mall in a little more than a month. Omaha Police Officer Jeffrey Wittstruck was shot at four times by a 21-year-old man who was accused of shoplifting T-shirts from J.C. Penney on March 12. Wittstruck survived.

The J.C. Penney is about 200 feet from Von Maur , where a gunman killed eight people and himself in 2007.

World & Nation
Associated Press

The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City.

