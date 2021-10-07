Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize for literature

Abdulrazak Gurnah of Tanzania won the Nobel Prize for literature Thursday, joining the ranks of such illustrious writers as Toni Morrison, Kazuo Ishiguro, Wole Soyinka and Gabriel García Márquez.

The Nobel Committee said the Zanzibar-born Gurnah was honored for “his uncompromising and compassionate penetration of the effects of colonialism and the fates of the refugee in the gulf between culture and continents.”

“Gurnah’s dedication to truth and his aversion to simplification are striking,” the committee said. “His novels recoil from stereotypical descriptions and open our gaze to a culturally diversified East Africa unfamiliar to many in other parts of the world.”

The committee said Gurnah’s 2020 book, “Afterlives,” marked by the same intellectual passion he showed when he began writing as a 21-year-old refugee.

Among other favorites this year, according to British bookmakers, were Kenya’s Ngugi wa Thiong’o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada’s Margaret Atwood and Antiguan American writer Jamaica Kincaid.

Last year’s prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

Glück was a popular choice after several years of controversy. In 2018, the award was postponed after sex-abuse allegations rocked the Swedish Academy, the secretive body that chooses the winners. The awarding of the 2019 prize to Austrian writer Peter Handke caused protests because of his strong support for the Serbs during the 1990s Balkan wars.

The prestigious award comes with a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (more than $1.14 million). The prize money comes from a bequest left by the prize’s creator, Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel, who died in 1895.

On Monday, the Nobel Committee awarded the prize in physiology or medicine to California scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries into how the human body perceives temperature and touch.

The physics prize was awarded Tuesday to three scientists whose work found order in seeming disorder, helping to explain and predict complex forces of nature, including climate change.

Benjamin List and David W.C. MacMillan were named as winners of the Nobel Prize in chemistry Wednesday for finding an easier and environmentally cleaner way to build molecules that can be used to make compounds, including medicines and pesticides.

The Peace Prize will be announced Friday and the award for economics Monday.