Police: Tennessee shooting leads to 3 dead, 14 injured

Chattanooga's police chief speaks at a news conference.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy told a news conference that police believe the shooting was an isolated incident.
(Tierra Hayes / Chattanooga Times Free Press)
Associated Press
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — 

A shooting near a Tennessee nightclub early Sunday led to three deaths and 14 people suffering gunshot wounds and other injuries, police said.

Fourteen people were hit by gunfire and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee, Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a news conference. Two people died from gunshot wounds and one person died after being hit by a vehicle, Murphy said. Sixteen of the victims were adults and one was a juvenile, and several remained in critical condition, she said.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at 2:42 a.m. on McCallie Avenue near a nightclub and found multiple victims upon arrival. She said officers immediately began rendering aid and securing the scene.

There were multiple shooters, and Murphy asked anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. She said police believe it was an isolated incident, and authorities don’t believe there’s an ongoing public safety threat.

Murphy said it would be a complex investigation.

“We’re trying to determine exactly what happened and what led up to this taking place,” she said.

The shooting comes the weekend after six juveniles were wounded during an exchange of gunfire in a downtown Chattanooga business district.

