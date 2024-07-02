Advertisement
World & Nation

Giuliani disbarred in N.Y. as court finds he repeatedly lied about Trump’s 2020 election loss

Rudolph W. Giuliani speaking during a news conference
Former Mayor of New York Rudolph W. Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington on Dec. 15, 2023.
(Jose Luis Magana / Associated Press)
By Philip Marcelo
Share via
NEW YORK — 

Rudolph W. Giuliani, the former New York City mayor, federal prosecutor and legal advisor to Donald Trump, was disbarred in the state on Tuesday after a court found he repeatedly made false statements about Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss.

The decision was handed down by a New York appeals court in Manhattan.

The court ruled that Giuliani be “disbarred from the practice of law, effective immediately, and until the further order of this Court, and his name stricken from the roll of attorneys and counselors-at-law in the State of New York.”

Giuliani’s spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to an email and a phone call seeking comment Tuesday.

Advertisement
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference outside the federal courthouse in Washington, Dec. 15, 2023. Guiliani, a lawyer for former President Donald Trump, was among those indicted Wednesday, April 24, 2024, in an Arizona election interference case.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

World & Nation

Rudolph Giuliani pleads not guilty to felony charges in Arizona election interference case

The former New York mayor pleaded not guilty to nine felony charges stemming from his role in an effort to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential election loss.

May 21, 2024

Giuliani has already had his New York law license suspended for false statements he made after the election.

He was the primary mouthpiece for Trump’s false claims of election fraud after the 2020 vote, standing at a news conference in front of Four Seasons Total Landscaping outside Philadelphia on the day the race was called for Democrat Joe Biden over the Republican Trump and saying they would challenge what he claimed was a vast conspiracy by Democrats.

Lies around the election results helped push an angry mob of pro-Trump rioters to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an effort to stop the certification of Biden’s victory.

Marcelo writes for the Associated Press.

More to Read

World & NationPoliticsElection 2024

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement