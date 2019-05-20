Ukraine’s new president calls for snap elections during inaugural speech

Volodymyr Zelensky, a Ukrainian comedian who played an unlikely president in a hit television series, was sworn in as the country’s real president on Monday and then promptly dissolved parliament.
After a formal swearing-in ceremony held in the Rada, the Ukrainian parliament, Zelensky dismissed the governing body, a strategic move that enables a snap election.
Polling was originally scheduled for late October, but the new president’s team hopes the election will win his party seats in the parliament early in his term. His party, Servant of the People, holds the same name as the TV show he starred in.
Zelensky, 41, won the presidency in April with 73% of the vote. His campaign pledged to clean up corruption in a country where oligarchs have been entrenched in politics for more than two decades since Ukraine declared its independence from the former Soviet Union.
Zelensky beat out incumbent President Petro Poroshenko, a chocolate tycoon who came into power in 2014 following a mass protest movement that forced out a Russia-friendly government.
Zelensky is Ukraine’s sixth president since independence. This is the second democratic transition of power since Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014 and the start of a war in the country’s eastern flank, where Moscow-backed rebel fighters continue to battle Ukrainian forces. The five-year conflict has cost the country at least 13,000 lives and displaced as many as 2 million people.
Zelensky in his inaugural speech said ending the conflict would be his top priority.
“We didn’t start this war, but we are going to end it,” he said to rounds of applause.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that he will not congratulate Zelensky on his inauguration but would instead wait for the first signs of normalizing relations between the once close post-Soviet nations. Russia denies it has sent troops in support of the separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine; it calls the conflict a civil war.
Last month, Putin stoked the flames of the conflict by granting quicker Russian citizenship to Ukrainians living in the rebel-held areas. Many saw this as a direct challenge to Zelensky.
In addition to the war in the east, Zelensky faces the challenge of living up to his promise to fight the country’s endemic corruption and keep the nation of 46 million on a Western-leaning track.
Zelensky is a political outsider, and his comedy troupe, Kvartal 95, frequently used its traveling road show to poke fun at Ukraine’s politicians and systemic corruption. His supporters have said that because Zelensky is outside the corrupt political system, he will not be beholden to it in office.