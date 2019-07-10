Alternative energy efforts in Mexico slow as Lopez Obrador prioritizes oil

“There have been inconsistencies on whether the government supports clean energy over traditional or old fashioned sources such as nuclear stations,” said Rajan Vig, chief consultant for Mexico operations of California-based Western Power Trading Forum, which advocates for electricity interests. “There is an unpredictability about Lopez Obrador’s political party that is common in protectionist Latin American governments, swaying with the tide of populism over logic on occasion. It is therefore hard to gauge whether Mexican renewables is seen as promising a market as it perhaps was deemed under the old government.”